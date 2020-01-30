Air Transport Modifications Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Air Transport Modifications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Air Transport Modifications development in United States, Europe and China.

Performing even the minor modifications in aircraft or air transport utilities is a crucial task, which influences airline companies in reserving a large part of their expenditure for air transport modifications. Global air transport regulatory bodies and regional authorities have developed a range of standards and set of guidelines for air transport modifications, from making the interiors lighter to changing the key components of propellers and supporting engines. Over the years, companies partaking in providing air transport modifications have remained greatly focused on delivering non-compromised quality of products. The key association of aircraft upgrade in improving the passenger safety and increasing the efficiency of airliners has driven the demand for air transport modifications.

The report forecasts that the global air transport modifications market will expand at a steady pace, wherein companies will actively focus on expanding their production facilities without downgrading the quality of their products. Globally, Europe is pegged to represent the most lucrative region for expansion of the air transport modifications market. Increasing air traffic in countries such as the UK, Germany and France, coupled with rising fares of air tickets, will continue to put European airline companies at ease in spending more on air transport modifications.

In 2017, the global Air Transport Modifications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

AAR Corporation

China National Aviation

Air France-KLM

British Airways

Delta Air Lines

General Electric

John Swire & Sons

Iberia Lineas Aereas

Lufthansa Group

MTU Aero Engines

Singapore Technologies Aerospace

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Interiors

Avionics Upgrade

Paintings

PTF Conversions

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

OEM

Non-OEM

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Air Transport Modifications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Air Transport Modifications development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Air Transport Modifications are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

