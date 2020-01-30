Air Traffic Management Market 2020: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights with Top Key Vendors (Thales, SAAB, BAE Systems, Harris, Honeywell) | Forecast to 2025

The Global Air Traffic Management Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and Air Traffic Management Market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide the latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Air Traffic Management Market 2020-2025.

Global Air Traffic Management Market Overview:

The Global Air Traffic Management Market is esteemed at roughly USD 1.8 Billion of every 2017 and is foreseen to develop with a rate of more than 5.0% over the gauge time frame 2018-2025.

Some of the most important key factors driving the growth of the Air Traffic Management Market are increasing investment on airports, modernization of air traffic management infrastructure and growing air traffic. For instance, in April 2020, government of Canada announced investment of about $16,250 for improving safety in the airport at the Sault Ste Marine Airport for improving airport emergency communication. Similarly, as per National Investment promotion and facility agency of India, Government is planning to invest about $120 billion investment in airport infrastructure. Further, as per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), about $1.5 trillion investment is estimated globally towards airport infrastructure development by 2030.

The Global Air Traffic Management Market is segmented on the basis of End-User, Application and Region. Based on the End-User, the Global Air Traffic Management Market is sub-segmented into Commercial and Tactical and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Air Traffic Management Market is classified into Air Traffic Services (ATS), Airspace Management (ASM), Air Traffic Flow management, Capacity Management, Communication & Navigation Management, Aerodrome Operations Management and others.

Top Industry News:

BAE Systems (October 15, 2019) – BAE Systems Selected to Provide Open Source Intelligence Support to the U.S. Army – The task order was awarded under the U.S. General Services Administration’s (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) multiple-award IDIQ contract and the acquisition was managed by GSA’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM) on behalf of the Army.

Under this task order, BAE Systems will deliver open source capabilities derived from publicly available data to the Army. To support this activity, the company will provide INSCOM with training, policy and governance recommendations, assessments and implementation of emerging capabilities. BAE Systems will also establish and manage a secure cloud hosting environment for these activities.

“We’re proud to continue to partner with the U.S. Army and support their critical national security missions with this new capability,” said Peder Jungck, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Intelligence Solutions business. “Our open source solution is designed to deliver timely, objective, and cogent information to mission-critical programs in the face of evolving threats and the continuous increase in the volume and sources of open source data.”

Top Leading Key in Players Global Air Traffic Management Market: Thales Group, Aquila, Aeronav Group, BAE Systems, Comsoft Solution GmbH, Harris Corporation, Honeywell International, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon, Saab AB, Searidge Technologies and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Air Traffic Management Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR).

Region segment: Air Traffic Management Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Air Traffic Management in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

