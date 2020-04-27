Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Analysis (2020 – 2026)| Expert Guide to Boost the Industry in Global Market Share| Esticast Research and Consulting

An insightful analysis of the industry by Esticast Research & Consulting introduces a worldwide report named as Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market. This analysis is informative enough to take you and inside and out judgment for the Air Traffic Control Equipment market state and the dynamic scene globally. It separates the ability of the Air Traffic Control Equipment Industry in the existing and future forecasts from various edges in detail. The major purpose of this is to separate the worldwide and key locales Market potential and preferred position, opportunity and test, restrictions and dangers.

About Air Traffic Control Equipment Market

Air traffic control (ATC) equipment are used for air traffic communication, navigation, and surveillance. They enhance the aircraft safety by ensuring safety and efficiency of the aircraft operations, organizing the flow of air traffic, and by preventing aircraft collisions. ATC equipment enable air traffic controllers to coordinate the movement of thousands of aircrafts, direct pilots during take-off & landing, and during bad weather conditions, keep aircrafts at safe distance from each other. As per the data revealed by the World Bank, 2016 witnessed 3.6 billion number of airline passengers worldwide. The rising number of airline passengers is leading to an increase in the number of aircrafts as well, which in turn will lead to higher air traffic. Thus, the air traffic control equipment market offers lucrative opportunities to the market players involved in this market. The key factor driving the growth of global air traffic control equipment market is the modernization of air traffic management infrastructure. Moreover, the rising number of aircrafts & airports, and enhanced aircraft movement are also responsible for the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market is largely fragmented and the vast majority of the players functioning in the global Air Traffic Control Equipment market are taking steps to raise their market footprint, by focusing on product diversification and development, therefore making them seize a superior share of the market. A deep analysis of how the company is related to the market can be witnessed in the report. Aspects such as company profile, product portfolio, recent developments (innovation, M&A, and collaboration), operating segments, geographical presence, revenue, production, and consumption so on are offered in the report to get a better grip on the company insights.

Leading players covered in the global Air Traffic Control Equipment market report (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products, etc.):

Comsoft GMBH

BAE Systems Plc

Harris Corporation

Intelcan Techno systems Inc

Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corp

NavAero Inc.

IndraSistemas S.A

Raytheon Compan

Cobham Plc

Lockheed Martin Corp.

The research study for the Air Traffic Control Equipment market includes each and every aspect of the market on a global level, starting from the market description to the market competitive landscape. The report firstly introduces the basics: definitions, classifications, applications, industry chain overview, industry plans and policies, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, and many others. Secondly, the report analyzes the major regional market conditions, including the profit, product price, production capacity, supply & demand, and industry growth rate, etc. Finally, the report introduces a new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The report is informative enough to explain the parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. Moreover, the report also maps the qualitative and quantitative impact of numerous market factors on Air Traffic Control Equipment market segments and geographies. Nevertheless, the research report measures the current as well as the impending performance of the Air Traffic Control Equipment market, in addition to with newest trends in the market.

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market scope

ERC industry experts have studied deep about the market and came up with major segments such as product type, application, and region. Each and every segment and their sub-segments are studied based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR. Each segment of the market offers in-depth information on the qualitative and quantitative outlook of the market.

The global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type

By Type

Proximity devices

Instrument Landing System (ILS)

Doppler Very High Frequency Omni-directional RadiRange and Distance

Measuring Equipment (DVOR/DME) System

Simulator devices

Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS)

Control Tower Simulator (CTS)

Off-the Shelf Simulator (OTS)

The global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application

Navigation

Surveillance

Communication

Regional Analysis

This report holds each and every piece of the worldwide market for this specific region, going from the basic market data to various basic criteria, as indicated by which the Air Traffic Control Equipment market is standardized. The standard working regions of the global market are also verified reliant on their execution. The report covers research of present methodologies, headings, and market chain. This clear and thorough assessment of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue-generating areas of the global Air Traffic Control Equipment market

North America Market: United States, Canada, Mexico

Europe Market: Germany, Netherlands, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Others.

Asia-Pacific Market: China, India, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, etc.

The Middle East & Africa Market: GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

South America Market: Brazil and Argentina among others

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary, Market Definition, and Market Scope

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Market Trend Analysis

Chapter 4 Porters Five Force Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market, By Type/Product Type

Chapter 6 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market, By Application/End-User

Chapter 7 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market, By Region/Geography

Chapter 8 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market, By Key Players

Chapter 9 Company Profiling

