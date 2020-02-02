Air Traffic Control Equipment Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Thales, LEMZ, Harris, Indra Sistemas, Raytheon

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Air Traffic Control Equipment Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Air Traffic Control Equipment market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Air Traffic Control Equipment market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Air Traffic Control Equipment players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Air Traffic Control Equipment industry situations. According to the research, the Air Traffic Control Equipment market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Air Traffic Control Equipment market.

Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market was valued at USD 39.2 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.50% to reach USD 97.0 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

Key players in the Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market include:

Thales

LEMZ

Harris

Indra Sistemas

Raytheon

Cobham

ANPC

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

Frequentis

Sierra Nevada

Lockheed Martin

Telephonics

Siqura

Aeronav

Jezetek

Wisesoft