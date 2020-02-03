Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market: Comprehensive Analysis of the Development Factors in the Industry

According to this study, over the next five years the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment business, shared in this Report.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thales Group.

LEMZ

Harris Corp.

Indra Sistemas SA

Raytheon

Cobham Plc

Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation

BAE Systems Plc

Northrop Grumman Corp

Frequentis AG

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Telephonics Corp.

Siqura B. V.

Aeronav Group

Warren-Knight

Kongsberg Gallium

Searidge Technologies Inc.

Jezetek

Wisesoft

Glarun

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

ATC Communications Equipment

ATC Navigation Equipment

ATC Surveillance Equipment

Segment by Application

Commercial Aircraft

Private Aircraft

Military Aircraft



The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives Covered in this Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Report:

To study and analyze the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents Covered in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Report:

Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Segment by Type

2.3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansios