Air Quality Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific – Industry Size, Share and Forecast Report 2023

Increasing incidents of respiratory diseases, rapid industrialization, and rising pollution levels are some of the key factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific air quality monitoring market, finds P&S Intelligence. The market attained a size of $936.6 million in 2017 and is expected to advance at a 10.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

AQM devices analyze and monitor pollutants in the indoor and outdoor air. These can analyze the pollution according to various parameters, such as gaseous pollutant level and particulate matter (PM).

Based on product, the APAC air quality monitoring market is bifurcated into indoor and outdoor monitors. Of these, in 2017, indoor monitors held a dominating share in the market and are expected to do so during the forecast period as well. This is ascribed to the increasing adoption of air quality monitors in industries such as petrochemical and pharmaceuticals that demand a controlled environment. However, outdoor monitors are anticipated to exhibit the faster growth, at a CAGR of 11.6%, during 2018–2023.

Fossil fuels, including gas, oil, and coal, are some of the products that emit high amounts of toxic substances, such as methane, nitrous oxide, and carbon dioxide, in the air. Urbanization and industrialization have increased the vehicular traffic, thereby polluting the atmosphere to a great extent. According to the United Nations Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), World Urbanization Prospects 2018 revision data, nearly 55.0% of world population was anticipated to live in urban areas by 2018, and the percentage is expected to reach 68.0% by 2050.

APAC AIR QUALITY MONITORING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Product

Indoor Fixed Portable

Outdoor Portable Fixed Dust and particulate AQM station



Market Segmentation by Pollutant

Chemical

Physical

Biological

Market Segmentation by Sampling Method

Continuous

Manual

Passive

Intermittent

Market Segmentation by End User