Air Purifiers Market 2025 Insights, Trends, Outlook & Key Players like- Haier lnc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Hitachi Appliances, Inc.; SAMSUNG

Global Air Purifiers Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.88% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, resulting in a projected rise of value to USD 37.38 billion by 2026, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 20.37 billion in 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of pollutants in the atmosphere resulting in rise of infections and allergies.

Global Air Purifiers Market By Filter (Ion & Ozone; Electrostatic Precipitators; HEPA; Activated Carbon; UV Light; Others), Impurity (Fume Filtration; Exhaust Filtration; Smoke Collectors; Oil & Mist Collectors; Others), End-User (Industrial; Residential; Commercial), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Air Purifiers Market

Air purifiers can be defined as the devices that are situated indoors for the utilization of purifying of the surrounding air, cleaning them of any impurities, allergen and bacteria in the market. These devices consist of a number of filters inside their structure along with an exhaust which forces the filtered air out from the device.

Top Key Players:

com;

Electrolux;

Haier lnc.;

Koninklijke Philips N.V.;

Hitachi Appliances, Inc.;

SAMSUNG;

Whirlpool Corporation;

LG Electronics;

BSH Home Appliances Group;

Honeywell International Inc.;

SHARP CORPORATION;

KENT RO Systems Ltd.;

Panasonic Corporation;

Dyson;

Levoit;

Xiaomi;

3M;

Guardian Technologies

Market Drivers:

Growing levels of industrialization and urbanization leading to increasing construction activities and emission of pollution; this factor has resulted in increased demand for the product

Innovative product launches and advancements in the market leading to enhanced product offerings

Market Restraints:

Emission of harmful chemicals and by-products from the air filters is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Xiaomi announced the launch of their “Mi Air Purifier 2S”. This air purifier equipped with the latest technologies, priced comparatively low to the various purifiers available in the market.

In April 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced the launch of their new 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier featuring “AeraSense” their sensing technology. The innovations and advancements in the product will help in preventing allergies and pollution.

Market Segmentations:

Global Air Purifiers Market is segmented on the basis of

Filter

Impurity

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Filter

Ion & Ozone

Electrostatic Precipitators

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Activated Carbon

Ultra-Violet (UV) Light

Others

By Impurity

Fume Filtration

Exhaust Filtration

Smoke Collectors

Oil & Mist Collectors

Others

By End-User

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Air Purifiers Market

Global air purifiers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of air purifiers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

