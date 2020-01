Air Purifier Market Expected to Reach US$ 182,101.1 Million by 2024 | Some of the key players profiled in the report include Camfil Group, Daikin Industries, Ltd. Etc..

Air pollution leads to about 6.5 million deaths each year, making it the world’s fourth-largest threat to human health, according to a 2016 report by the International Energy Agency. Emerging economies experience the highest levels of pollution, particularly cities in India and China where growth in energy demand and pollution has gone hand-in-hand with economic growth.

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global air purifier market was valued at US$ 19,232 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of above 32.4% from 2018 to 2024, reaching US$ 182,101.1 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the air purifier market in 2017.

Get an Exclusive PDF [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-air-purifier-market#ReportSample/

Air Purifier Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global air purifier market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Camfil Group, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Eureka Forbes limited, Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Philips Electronics N.V., Sharp Corporation, Xiaomi Inc., Blueair AB, and others.

Rise in air pollution level drives the market growth driving the air purifier market across the globe

Air pollution is the emission of toxic elements into the atmosphere by natural or anthropogenic sources. These sources can be further differentiated into either mobile or stationary sources. Anthropogenic air pollution is often summarized as being mainly related to motorize street traffic (especially exhaust gases and tire abrasion). The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates 2.4 million fatalities due to air pollution every year. As intake of polluted air can have severe health effects such as asthma, COPD, or increased cardiovascular risks, most countries have strengthened laws to control the air quality and mainly focus on emissions from automobiles.

Air quality in vehicle cabins is usually found to be worse than those typically found in homes or workplaces. Pollutants enter into the cabin via the ventilation system, also known as the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. Studies have shown that vehicle cabins commonly show concentrations of toxic gases such as carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), volatile organic compounds (VOC), and oxides of nitrogen (NOx) higher than safety limits set by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and World Health Organization (WHO). Inhibition of all these pollutants in the vehicle drives the growth of the air purifier market.

Air Purifier Market: Scope of the Report

The global air purifier market can be segmented on the basis of Technology type, Product type, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Region. Based on Technology type, the global air purifier market is further classified into HEPA Technology (High-Efficiency Particulate Air), Activated Carbon Technology, UV Technology, Negative Ion and Others. The HEPA Technology contributed the largest revenue in 2017 and is estimated to grow further during the forecast period. Based on Product type, the global air purifier market can be fragmented into Portable Air Purifiers, Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners, Electrostatic Precipitators, Smart air purifier, and others.

Get Detailed Research [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-air-purifier-market#RM/

Market Segmentation: Global Air Purifier Market

By Technology

HEPA Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air)

Activated Carbon Technology

UV Technology

Negative Ion

Others Vertical

By Product

Portable Air Purifiers

Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners

Electrostatic Precipitators

Smart air purifier

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

In addition, the report provides an analysis of the air purifier market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request for Scope of the [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-air-purifier-market#TOC/

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting provides a full scope of business intelligence solution for solving your toughest challenges. BWC is an emerging global expert & pioneer in the market research and provision of exclusive market INTEL. We optimize your decision making by equipping your industry with an accurate & better market research according to your industry demands through our professionally designed qualitative & quantitative research methods. Our trendy & efficient sample collection methods, integrated data solutions as well as methodologies certainly make us a better partner that you can rely on. With collective experience in the varied fields of retail, market research and reporting, we provide the business insight and business practices that would give the required impetus for your company’s growth.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826