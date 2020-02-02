Air Purifier Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Sharp, Philips, Panasonic, Daikin, Coway

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Air Purifier Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Air Purifier market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Air Purifier market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Air Purifier players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Air Purifier industry situations. According to the research, the Air Purifier market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Air Purifier market.

Global Air Purifier Market was valued at USD 6.9 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.22% to reach USD 15.1 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

Key players in the Global Air Purifier Market include:

Sharp

Philips

Panasonic

Daikin

Coway

YADU

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Midea

Blueair

Samsung

Austin

Beiangtech