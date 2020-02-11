Air Pollution Control Systems Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2018 – 2026

Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market was valued US$ 66.54 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 99.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.13 % during a forecast period.

The air pollution control systems market is segmented into application, product, and region.

Further, air pollution control systems market based on application includes chemical, iron & steel, power generation, cement, and others. In terms of product segment, air pollution control systems market is classified into scrubbers, thermal oxidizers, catalytic converters, electrostatic precipitators, and others.

Based on regions, the global air pollution control systems market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11152

By application, the iron and steel segment is the second fastest growing application segment in the market. While power generation is expected to witness the fastest growth through the forecast period, the chemical segment is also slated to present lucrative opportunities for players, particularly manufacturers of basic chemicals, specialty chemicals, consumer chemicals, and niche chemicals.

In terms of product, scrubbers emerged as the dominant product segment in the air pollution control systems market in terms of revenue. Scrubbers are systems that use numerous liquids to eliminate particulate matter and gases. However, catalytic converters are poised to overtake this segment by the end of the forecast period.

Electrostatic precipitators also form a key component in air pollution control systems. The power generation industry, including coal, fired plants, thermal, or steam power plants, widely use electrostatic precipitators owing to stringent government regulations, environmental laws, and surge in air pollution level in various operations.

The major driving factor of global air pollution control systems market is rapid industrialization in a number of developing and developed countries is substantially contributed to the pollution of the environment. Rising population levels and growing respiratory issues in urban areas are expected to the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing consumer demand for clean air results in development, promotion, and adoption of air purifiers and treatment units is boosting the market growth.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global industry in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to strong economic growth, along with high production rates, is expected to help China in maintaining its position as a global economic superpower. Large-scale investments in core industries such as chemical manufacturing, power generation, and mining are projected to augment market growth.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11152

Key companies in global air pollution control systems market include Ionisation Filtration Industries PVT LTD, Joriki Engineering, Alfa Enterprises, Rieco Industries Limited, and Horizon Services.

Scope of Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market:

Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market, by Application:

• Chemical

• Iron & Steel

• Power Generation

• Cement

• Others

Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market, by Product:

• Scrubbers

• Thermal Oxidizers

• Catalytic Converters

• Electrostatic Precipitators

• Others

Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market:

Make an Inquiry before [email protected]: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11152/Single

• Ionisation Filtration Industries PVT LTD

• Joriki Engineering

• Alfa Enterprises

• Rieco Industries Limited

• Horizon Services

• Others