Air Knife Systems Market – A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics

Air knife is a type of tool used to blow off liquids and debris from products, as they travel on conveyors. Air knife system is used as the first step to recursive recycling process. Air knife system separates smaller particles from components. These particles are used for post manufacturing parts drying and conveyor cleaning. The air knife system consists of a sheet of laminar airflow. This sheet needs to possess features such as high-intensity and uniformness. Air knife systems help perform functions such as controlling the thickness of liquids, creating a down force to help in mechanical bonding for material surfaces, and removing foreign particles and liquids.

Air Knife Systems Market – Competitive Landscape

In September 2018, SolvAir Limited, a manufacturer of energy efficient air solutions, announced the launch of ‘Integrated Air Control.’ The new product carries additional features. For instance, it provides variable performance control of the blower output. It also simplifies the electrical installation of the blower and reduces electrical installation costs for labor and equipment.

Sonic Air Systems

Founded in 1990, Sonic Air Systems is situated in Brea, California, the U.S. The company designs, manufactures, and sells air knife system, HEPA filters, centrifugal industrial blowers, and other accessories used in static control, cooling, coating control, air or gas handling The company manufactures air knife systems for various industries including food & beverages, automotive, civil engineering, defense, construction materials, medical devices, metal forming & fabrication, metal finishing, petrochemical, pharmaceuticals, wire & cable, textiles, tire & rubber, and electronics.

SolvAir Limited

Established in 2003, SolvAir Limited is located in Ipswich, England. The company manufactures and produces a wide range of energy efficient air solutions. Its air knife systems are used across various manufacturing industries for cleaning, drying, and blow-off applications. SolvAir Limited offers a wide range of products such as air knife blowers, eco-blow, packaging drying systems, powerdry, Aria-Pak packages, and ionized air systems. The company operates through various industry segment such as food & beverages, industrial & electronics, automotive & aerospace, and rubber & plastics.

Simco-Ion

Founded in 1936, Simco-Ion is situated in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, the U.S. The company manufactures and sells static control equipment and other related products. It offers numerous products under the static neutralizing systems segment such as static eliminators, power supplies, ionizing blowers, in-line ionizers/conveyostat, ionizing guns-nozzles, instrumentation-metering, and air knives/blow-off systems.