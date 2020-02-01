Air Handling Unit Market New Era of Industry & Forecast 2020-2030
[160 Pages Report] PMI's publication of the Air Handling Unit Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Air Handling Unit
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Daikin Industries, Ltd.
- Carrier Corporation
- Trane, Inc.
- Johnson Controls, Inc.
- GEA Group AG
- Systemair AB
- Flakt Woods Group
- CIAT Group
- Trox GmbH
- Lennox International, Inc.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Type (Packaged, Modular, Custom, DX Integrated, Low Profile (Ceiling), Rooftop Mounted, and Others)
- By Capacity (5000 m3/h, 5001–15000 m3/h, 15001–30000 m3/h, 30001–50000 m3/h, and 50001 m3/h)
- By Application (Commercial and Residential)
