Air Fryer Market Insights 2019 | Key Players: Koninklijke Philips N.V., TATUNGUSA.COM, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Ming’s Mark, Inc.

Data Bridge Market Research has announced the addition of new statistical data titled as, Air Fryer Market. It is scrutinized with various aspects of the existing industries such as types, size, application, and end-users.

Global Air Fryer Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 658.35 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1121.89 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Click Here to Get Sample Report Of “Air Fryer” Market

The Major players profiled in this report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., TATUNGUSA.COM, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Ming’s Mark, Inc., Groupe SEB, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., American Micronic Instruments (India) Private Limited, Gorenje, Gourmia, Inc., homeleader, DOMU Brands Ltd., Basix-Living, Cuisinart, Avalon Bay, GE Appliances.

Competitive Rivalry-: The Air Fryer report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Conducts Overall AIR FRYER Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product Type (Digital, Manual),

Application (Residential, Commercial),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline),

Type (Drawer Type Air Fryer, Lid Type Air Fryer)

The AIR FRYER report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

To get this report at an attractive cost, click here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-discount/global-air-fryer-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, GE Appliances announced the launch of their new air frying mode in their new CAFÉ and GE Profile lines of built-in wall ovens. The main aim is to provide customer healthy and fat and calories free food so that they can adapt healthier eating habits. The company wants to make cooking experience easy.

In Feb 2019, Gourmia announced the launch of their new line of toaster oven air fryers which consist of eight new models- GTF7700 -20-Qt Toaster Oven Air Fryer, GTF7350 -18-Qt Toaster Oven Air Fryer, GTF7355-18-Qt Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer, GTF7450 – 27-Qt Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer, GTF7455 – 27-Qt Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer, GTF7600 – 19-Qt Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer, GTF7650 – 19-Qt Toaster Oven Air Fryer and GTF7850 – 26-Qt Toaster Oven Air Fryer. This new product will provide two cooking technologies Gourmia’s proprietary AeroCrisp technology and a toaster oven. The main aim of the launch is to meet the need and requirement of the kitchen and provide customer with advance technologies.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising disposable income is driving the growth of this market

Increasing demand for oil free food among population is another factor driving the growth of this market

Long cooking hours is the major factor restraining the growth of this market

High electricity consumption is another factor restraining the market growth

One of the important factors in Air Fryer Market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Air Fryer market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Air Fryer market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Air Fryer Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Air Fryer Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Air Fryer Revenue by Countries

10 South America Air Fryer Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Air Fryer by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Read Complete Details with TOC, CLICK HERE

For any special requirements in this report, please contact us to order a report tailored to fit your requirements.

About Us:

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]