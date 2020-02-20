Air Filtration Media Market 2019-Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis Report by 2026

Rise in demand for air filters in the healthcare industry, increase in awareness and sensitivity toward air pollution, and degradation of air quality to increase focus on curbing air pollution are the major drivers of the global air filtration media market. However, high capital and operating cost and decline in number of new coal power plants hamper the market growth. On the contrary, high focus on nanotechnology for air filtration is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Global air filtration media market accounted for $3.57 billion in 2018 and projected to reach $5.34 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Air Filtration Media Market by End User, Application, Media, Usage, Ratings, and Business: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

Residential segment to manifest fastest CAGR through 2026

Based on end user, the residential segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to alarming increase in air contamination in urban areas. However, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for around two-thirds of the market, owing to increase in investments by corporate offices to deploy air filters and purifiers to enhance significantly for employee safety and hygiene.

Face mask segment to portray fastest CAGR by 2026

The face mask segment to register the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for air filter media for manufacturing reusable and disposable anti-pollution face masks due to the rise in pollution level in many areas of the globe. However, the transportation segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing around one-third of the market, owing to adoption of synthetic fibers such as polyurethane-based adhesive filter, and gasoline particulate filter and expansion of automotive sector globally.

Spunbond segment dominated market

The Spunbond segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than one-fourth of the market, owing to its versatile nature, random fibrous structure, and high tear strength. However, the meltdown segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, owing to its features like anti-microbial, pore size distribution, thermal insulation, high strength, and absorbance.

Asia-Pacific region held lion’s share

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than one-third of the market, owing to rapid industrialization in the countries such as China, India, and Vietnam. However, the market across LAMEA region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, owing to increase in installation of HVAC systems in commercial sectors of countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and others.

Major market players

The global air filtration media market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as 3M, AIM Nonwovens and Interiors Private Limited, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Air filters, Inc., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Berry, Cabot Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc, Clean & Science, Innovatec, Irema, Elta Group, H&V, HVDS, Lydall, Johns Manville, Permatron Corporation, Sandler, Porvair Filtration Group, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, Superior Felt And Filtration, LLC, and Toray.

