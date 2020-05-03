Air Charter Service Industry 2020 Market Business Opportunity ad Top Key Vendors: VistaJet, Air Partner, TMC Jets, Deer Jet, PrivateFly | 2026 Forecast

Air charter service is a business model where an aircraft or group of aircraft is provided under rental arrangement. The global Air Charter Services market is valued at 12700 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 21830 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2019 and 2024.

Air charter service is a business model where an aircraft or group of aircraft is provided under rental arrangement. As opposed to scheduled air services, such model emphasizes on renting individual private aircraft for urgent or time-sensitive cargo services, air ambulance service, and various other ad hoc air transportation.

The air charter services market is Fragmented market; key players include VistaJet, Luxaviation, Jet Aviation, Air Partner, TMC Jets, Delta Private Jets, Deer Jet, Corporate Flight Management, Gama Aviation, BAA, TAG Aviation, Executive Jet Management,Líder Aviatio, PrivateFly, LILY JET, GlobeAir, Jet Linx Aviation, Solairus Aviation, Clay Lacy Aviation, MJets; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 60% of the total revenue, in 2018. The high-end service mainly comes from United States and Europe.

Market Segment by Manufacturers:

VistaJet

Luxaviation

Jet Aviation

Air Partner

TMC Jets

Gama Aviation

BAA

TAG Aviation

Global Air Charter Services Industry is spread across 136 pages, profiling 20 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Market Segment by Type:-

Private Charter Services

Business Charter Services

Market Segment by Applications:-

Charter Passenger

Charter Freight

This report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Air Charter Services market by product type and applications.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

