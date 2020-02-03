AIOps Platform Market Growing at a CAGR of 32% & Expected to Reach US$ 11.7 Billion by 2025

The Global AIOps Platform Market is estimated to reach USD 11.07 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 32%, observes forencis research (FSR). AIOps (Artificial intelligence for IT operations) platforms are software systems that combine big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance IT operations. However, with the use of AIOps, the desired need of the customer which is continuous insights to yield continuous improvements through automation is fulfilled. These platforms enable the use of multiple sources of data, data collection methods, and analytical and presentation technologies. To use these technologies, AIOps platforms contain multiple layers that address different functionalities, such as analytical tools, visualization, data collection and storage, and integrations with other applications and services.

AIOps Platform Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption for Cloud Platform

Increasing adoption for the cloud service platform boosts the growth of the Artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) platform market. Cloud-based AI platform is used for storage management and to enhance the ability of customer services and performance. However, many enterprises have already adopted Cloud-based technologies to work more efficiently and to increase performance. This technology allows the organization to use intelligent software automation.

Hence, the increasing adoption of cloud platform is expected to surge the AIOps Platform market during the forecast period.

Increasing Data Retention Requirements

Increasing data retention requirements are excepted to grow as the performance and monitoring data are growing at an exponential rate. Furthermore, the growing number of APIs, IoT devices, mobile applications, and digital users are driving the service. However, AIOps uses this data to monitor assets and gain visibility into dependencies. Also, protection and retention are important aspects of AIOps that diversify the availability of data sources as well as proper data storage.

Therefore, the increasing demand of artificial intelligence in IT operations is expected to drive the AIOps Platform market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges:

Increasing Changes in IT Operations Platform

With the ongoing changes in information technology operations (ITOps) of the emerging technologies, impact the performance of the operation platforms. However, AIOps impacts the profile allocation of ITOps employees as the new emerging technologies are combined with general workload.

Hence, the increasing changes in the IT operations platform hinder the growth of the AIOps platform.

AIOps Platform Market: Key Segments

Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud, and On-premises.

and By Solution: Application Performance Management, Networks, and Digital Business Automation.

and Based on Services: Managed Services, Education Services, and

and By Component: Data collection, Data analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

and Based on Application: Prediction, Alarm management, Intelligent remediation, Anomaly detection, Causal analysis, and Real-Time Analytics.

and Based on End-User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Consumer Goods and

and Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africaand South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Global AIOps Platform Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

AIOps Platform Market, by Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

AIOps Platform Market, by Solution

Application Performance Management

Networks

Digital Business Automation

AIOps Platform Market, by Service

Managed Services

Education Services

Consultancy

AIOps Platform Market, by Component

Data collection

Data analytics

Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AIOps Platform Market, by Application

Prediction

Alarm management

Intelligent remediation

Anomaly detection

Causal analysis

Real-Time Analytics

AIOps Platform Market, by End-Users

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

AIOps Platform Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



