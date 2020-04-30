AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market 2020 | Industry Research Analysis, Size, Growth & Demand Forecast 2025

Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market to reach USD 10157.17 Million by 2025.



Ai In Supply Chain & Logistics Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Ai In Supply Chain & Logistics Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market valued approximately USD 502.9 Million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 45.60 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Leading Players In The Ai In Supply Chain & Logistics Market IBM, BonVision Technology, Intel, SAP, General Electric, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, LogiNext, Transmetrics, Smarter Sorting, Crowdz, Marble, Evertracker, Deliverish, Avrios International, GlobalTranz and so on.

By Component:

 Hardware

 Software

 Services

By Technology:

 Machine Learning

 NLP

 Context Aware Computing

 Computer Vision

The Ai In Supply Chain & Logistics market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.



Ai In Supply Chain & Logistics Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Key Question Answered in Report.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Ai In Supply Chain & Logistics Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Ai In Supply Chain & Logistics Market?

What are the Ai In Supply Chain & Logistics market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Ai In Supply Chain & Logistics market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the Ai In Supply Chain & Logistics market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

Table of Contents:

Ai In Supply Chain & Logistics Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Ai In Supply Chain & Logistics Market Competition by Manufacturers

Ai In Supply Chain & Logistics Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Ai In Supply Chain & Logistics Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Ai In Supply Chain & Logistics Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Ai In Supply Chain & Logistics Market Forecast

