AI in Military Market share to cross $18.1 Billion by 2024: Global Market Insights
AI in Military Market: Summary
The Global AI in Military Market is estimated to reach USD 18.1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 14.9 %, says forencis research (FSR). Artificial Intelligence (AI) is termed as a simulation of the human intelligence into the computer system to perform particular tast or role. Now-a-days, AI is emerged as the crucial component of the modern warfare as it possess higher ability to handle the data in more efficient manner. In military sector, AI is used for autonomous targeting, survillence and monitoring, security, cyber defense, cyber warfare and to carry out other important military functions. Due to its high efficiency, it is widely adopted in fighter aircrafts, helicopters and Military Fighting Vehicles (MFVs). Some of the emerging economies across the globe are incorporating AI in military applications to promote safety and security. Some key players in AI Military Market are: Thales Group Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, IBM Corporation, BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation and NVIDIA Corporation
Request for sample pdf of Global AI in Military Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/ai-in-military-market-sample-pdf/
AI In Military Market: Key Segments
- Based on Application: Logistics, Cyberspace Operation, Information Operation, Semiautonomous and Autonomous Vehicles, and Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems (LAWS)
- Based on Platform: AIrborne, Land, Sea, and Naval
- Based on Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Virtual Reality, Natural Language Processing, Data Mining, and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
AI In Military Market: Report Scope
The report on the AI in Military market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chAIn dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Request for Report Methodology On Competition on Global AI In Military Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/ai-in-military-market-request-methodology/
AI In Military Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
AI in Military Market, by Platform
AIrborne
- Fighter AIrcraft & Helicopter
- Transport AIrcraft
- Skyborg Program
- Land
- Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)
- Military Fighting Vehicles (MFVs)
- Others
- Space
- Naval
AI in Military Market, by Element
- Deep Learning
- Machine Learning
- Virtual Reality
- Natural Language Processing
- Data Mining
- Others
Here you can get consultation with our analyst: https://www.forencisresearch.com/ai-in-military-market-consult-with-an-analyst/
AI in Military Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spainn
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Purchase Premium Industry Report of Global AI in Military Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/ai-in-military-market-purchase-now/
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
Latest posts by Forencis Research (see all)
- eDiscovery Market share to cross $20.9 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights - February 13, 2020
- Applicant Tracking System Marketshare to cross $2.1 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights - February 13, 2020
- Hybrid Vehicles Market share to cross USD 6,272 Units by 2024: Global Market Insights - February 13, 2020