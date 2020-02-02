AI in Computer Vision Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Wikitude, NVIDIA, Intel, Qualcomm, General Electric

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, AI in Computer Vision Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The AI in Computer Vision market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the AI in Computer Vision market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top AI in Computer Vision players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts AI in Computer Vision industry situations. According to the research, the AI in Computer Vision market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the AI in Computer Vision market.

Global AI in Computer Vision Market was valued at USD 3.32 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 68.11 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 45.64 % from 2019 to 2026.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=29167&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=009

Key players in the Global AI in Computer Vision Market include:

Wikitude

NVIDIA

Intel

Qualcomm

General Electric

Xilinx

Apple

Alphabet

Microsoft Corporation

Facebook