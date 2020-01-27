AI in Auto Insurance Market : Growth drivers and restraints impacting the dynamics 2020 – 2027| ANT Financial Services Group,CCC Information Services,Claim Genius,Clearcover

AI in Auto Insurance Market report provides detailed profiles of the major players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the AI in Auto Insurance Market. It additionally understands marketing trends, market strategies, new product analysis, and financial overview. The report also contains information on market expectations for the coming years. The AI in Auto Insurance Industry report also provides a detailed summary of the macro and microelement estimations that are important to market participants and newly developed companies.

The global AI in Auto Insurance market was valued at US$ 1.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.5 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 20.5% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The market has been derived after evaluating various market trends and dynamics prevailing in different geographies across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World. The matured markets in the globally AI in auto insurance market are the US, UK, and China. The dominance of Europe in the global market is due to the fact that the country houses a large number of automotive OEMs, telematics companies, and insurance companies. Additionally, the trend of adoption of newer technologies and solutions is also high in the country, which has pushed the residents to opt for AI in auto insurance. Further, owing to the higher disposable income among the individuals, the pattern of procurement of new vehicles is high in the country. Pertaining to the rise in the number of vehicles, several associated technologies and solutions are also increasing rapidly. These factors have positively impacted the growth of the AI in auto insurance market in the region.

Companies Mentioned in Global AI in Auto Insurance Market: ANT Financial Services Group,CCC Information Services,Claim Genius,Clearcover,GEICO Corporation,ICICI Lombard,Microsoft Corporation,Nauto,Progressive Casualty Insurance Company,Solaria Labs.

Market Insights

The increasing number of successful artificial intelligence use cases in the auto insurance industry

Artificial intelligence is transforming the face of every industry worldwide owing to its revolutionary capabilities that could substantially affect the performance of a business. In the past few years, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector has been one of the largest adopter of artificial intelligence technology. The volume of data generated through various endpoints and mobile devices in the insurance sector is growing at a significant rate. This data presents a massive opportunity for insurance companies to gain insights about their customers and various business aspects. Automotive insurance contributes a substantial share in the global insurance industry and it is going through an evolving & challenging phase owing to the integration of advanced technologies in various business processes. Some of the major use cases of artificial intelligence in the insurance industry include chatbots, voicebots, claim assessment, risk assessment, fraud prevention, and policy pricing among many others.

The rising influx of innovative AI start-ups to boost the growth

In the past few years, the integration of artificial intelligence and its applications such as machine learning and deep learning have been growing tremendously in various industry verticals. AI is being utilized extensively in the BFSI sector for applications such as chatbots, voicebots, claim assessment, risk assessment, and fraud prevention among many others. With increasing use cases of AI and the evolving insurance market landscape, the growth of AI in auto insurance industry is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The growth potential of AI in the auto insurance industry is driving the entry of a large number of startups with innovative solutions in this industry. The innovative technologies and solutions offered by these start-ups are going to intensify the competition in the AI in auto insurance market in the coming years. The funding scenario is looking quite good for these startups majorly due to the huge interest of global industries in artificial intelligence technology and its capabilities to transform various business processes. Few of the noteworthy insurtech startups include MetroMile, Solaria Labs, Tractable Ltd., RightIndem, and Insurify among others.

GLOBAL AI IN AUTO INSURANCE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global AI in Auto Insurance Market – By Offerings

Usage Based Insurance

On-Demand Insurance

Peer-to-peer Insurance

Global AI in Auto Insurance Market – By Application

Global AI in Auto Insurance Market – By End-user Vertical

Global AI in Auto Insurance Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea China India Australia Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology AI in Auto Insurance Market Landscape AI in Auto Insurance Market – Key Market Dynamics AI in Auto Insurance Market – Global Market Analysis AI in Auto Insurance Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type AI in Auto Insurance Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application AI in Auto Insurance Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound AI in Auto Insurance Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape AI in Auto Insurance Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

