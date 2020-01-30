AI in Agriculture Market value projected to expand by 2018 – 2026

TMR’s latest report on global AI in Agriculture market

The recent market intelligence study by TMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide AI in Agriculture market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global AI in Agriculture market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for AI in Agriculture among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

market segments, competitive analytics, the market’s leading trends, and the restraints of the global AI in agriculture market. The study analyzes the various steps of progress witnessed by the industry considering current models that would impact the market over the forecast period of 2018 and 2026.

Global AI in Agriculture Market: Trends and Opportunities

Usage of AI in agriculture offers different focal points, for example, maximizing the product yield using machine learning and picture processing methods. For instance, International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) collaborated with Microsoft to build up an AI-based sowing App that sends sowing warnings to ranchers mentioning the date following.

Later innovative progressions and the modernization of GPS are making ranchers and the agriculture specialist co-ops anticipate that additional upgrades will increase the profitability. Alongside the present non-military personnel benefit given by GPS, nations, for example, US is planning to actualize a second and a third signal on GPS satellites. This execution of new flags will upgrade the quality, and additionally proficiency of farming tasks, and along these lines, increase the general efficiency over the coming years.

Global AI in Agriculture Market: Regional Outlook

North America is evaluated to be the dominating locale in the worldwide AI in agriculture market. The growth of the market is credited to the high selection of trend setting innovations and item in agriculture part. Besides, selection of the prescient examination and remote monitoring innovation in agriculture is additionally contributing essentially towards the industry growth. What's more, higher innovative awareness is additionally backing the growth of the AI in agriculture market.

Then again, Asia Pacific is foreseen to encounter high growth rate during the coming years owing to the increasing demand from developing nations, for example, India and China. Besides, increasing adoption of the mechanical technology and IoT gadgets in agriculture is additionally assessed to drive the AI in agriculture market.

Global AI in Agriculture Market: Competitive Landscape

The AI market in agriculture is currently features moderate competition, with some established, international vendors dominating the market.

Leading vendors operating in the global AI in agriculture market are Granular, Agworld, Pycno, Farmlogs, Hortau, Trimble, and Grownetics.

Market segmentation based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

