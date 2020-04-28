AI Image Recognition Market 2019 Emerging Trend and Advancement Outlook 2025

The Global AI Image Recognition Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 : The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global AI Image Recognition Market. The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global AI Image Recognition Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global AI Image Recognition Market.

The AI Image Recognition Market estimated value was USD 1695.93 million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 622.03 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.82% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Image recognition technologies comprise voice, iris, palm, hand vein pattern, fingerprints, retina, hand geometry, facial pattern recognition, object identification, etc. Image recognition based on these indications can be applied across various fields such as vehicular safety, advertising, security and surveillance, biometric scanning machines, pedestrian recognition, and e-commerce.

Scope of the Report

Image recognition is the ability of the software to identify places, objects, people, writing and actions in images. Computers can use machine vision technologies in combination with a camera and artificial intelligence software to achieve image recognition. Image recognition is used to perform a large number of machine-based visual tasks, such as labeling the content of images with meta tags, performing image content search, guiding autonomous robots and self-driving cars, and in accident avoidance systems.

Key Players of the Global AI Image Recognition Market

Google, IBM, Intel, Samsung, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Qualcomm, Micron

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation by application:

BFSI

Retail

Security

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Global AI Image Recognition Market: Competitive Rivalry:

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global AI Image Recognition market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the AI Image Recognition market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2019-2025:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, JaAI Image Recognition, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Panama, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Report Highlights

Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global AI Image Recognition market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global AI Image Recognition market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global AI Image Recognition market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global AI Image Recognition market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global AI Image Recognition market to help identify market developments

