AI Governance Market Foreseen to Draw a Promising Growth of CAGR by 2025 | Analysis by SAS Institute, IBM, Google, Facebook, AWS, Microsoft, SAP, FICO

Global AI Governance Market Report 2020-2025 cover detailed competitive outlook including the AI Governance Market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The AI Governance Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Overview of Global AI Governance Market:

This report studies the Global AI Governance Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global AI Governance Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global AI Governance Market are increasing government initiatives to leverage the benefits of AI technology and increasing need for building trust in AI systems and growing demand for transparency in AI decisions.

The Global AI Governance Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global AI Governance Market is sub-segmented into Software, Service and others. On the basis of Application, the Global AI Governance Market is classified into BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Defense, Retail & Car and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The AI Governance Market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the AI Governance Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in North America.

Global AI Governance Market Objectives:

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the AI Governance Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the AI Governance Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the AI Governance Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the AI Governance Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the AI Governance Market

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: IBM, Google, Facebook, AWS, Microsoft, Salesforce.com, SAP, FICO, ZestFinance, SAS Institute, Pymetrics, H2O.AI, Integrate.ai and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Current Business News:

SAS Institute (October 22, 2020) – SAS adds automated machine learning to make AI-powered decisions even easier – SAS, the leader in analytics, is enhancing its easy-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to help organizations improve efficiency and quickly realize value with automation. The updated SAS Platform delivers new functionality including automated data management, automated machine learning and cutting-edge interpretability features, underscoring SAS’ commitment to making AI more transparent and accessible for all.

Available in the fourth quarter of 2020, the newest release of SAS Viya on the SAS Platform offers the latest AI and advanced analytics techniques, accessible to both data scientists and business users. The enhancements provide an intelligent process to automate many of the manual and complex steps required for data transformations and to build machine learning models. SAS automates the analytics life cycle – from data wrangling to feature engineering and algorithm selection – in a single click.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of AI Governance in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global AI Governance Market Report 2020

1 AI Governance Definition

2 Global AI Governance Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Major Player AI Governance Business Revenue

2.2 Global AI Governance Market Overview

3 Major Player AI Governance Business Introduction

3.1 IBM AI Governance Business Introduction

3.2 Google AI Governance Business Introduction

3.3 Facebook AI Governance Business Introduction

3.4 AWS AI Governance Business Introduction

3.5 Microsoft AI Governance Business Introduction

3.6 Salesforce.com AI Governance Business Introduction

