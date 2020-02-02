AI Governance Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- SAS Institute, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, integrate.ai

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, AI Governance Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The AI Governance market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the AI Governance market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top AI Governance players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts AI Governance industry situations. According to the research, the AI Governance market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the AI Governance market.

Global AI Governance Market was valued at USD 23.53 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 424.48 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 43.6 % from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global AI Governance Market include:

SAS Institute

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services

IBM Corporation

integrate.ai

Facebook

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce

SAP ERP