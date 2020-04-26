Agritourism Market Future Scope, Opportunities With Strategic Growth and Outlook 2024

The global Agritourism Market 2019 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Agritourism market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Agritourism industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The global Agritourism Market is valued at 5831.1 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 10220 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2019 and 2024.

Agritourism or agrotourism, as it is defined most broadly, involves any agriculturally based operation or activity that brings visitors to a farm or ranch. Agritourism has different definitions in different parts of the world, and sometimes refers specifically to farm stays, as in Italy. Elsewhere, agritourism includes a wide variety of activities, including buying produce direct from a farm stand, navigating a corn maze, slopping hogs, picking fruit, feeding animals, or staying at a bed and breakfast (B&B) on a farm.

Top Companies in the Global Agritourism Market: Expedia Group, Booking Holdings (Priceline Group), China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), BCD Group, Travel Leaders Group, Fareportal, AAA Travel, Corporate Travel Management, Travel and Transport, AlTour International, Direct Travel, World Travel Inc., Omega World Travel, Frosch, JTB Corporation, Ovation Travel Group, World Travel Holdings, TUI Group, Natural Habitat Adventures, Abercrombie & Kent Group, InnerAsia Travels, Butterfield & Robinson, and others.

Global Agritourism Market is segmented on the basis of:

This report segments the global Agritourism market on the basis of Types is:

Direct-market Agritourism

Experience and Education Agritourism

Event and Recreation Agritourism

Others

On the basis of Application, the Global Agritourism market is segmented into:

Below 30 Years Old

30-40 Years Old

40-50 Years Old

Above 50 Years Old

Others

Regional Analysis For Agritourism Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Agritourism market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Highlights the following key factors:

– Business description: A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

– Corporate strategy: Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

– SWOT Analysis: A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

– Company history: Progression of key events associated with the company.

– Major products and services: A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

– Key competitors: A list of key competitors to the company.

– Important locations and subsidiaries: A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

– Detailed financial ratios for the past five years: The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history.

