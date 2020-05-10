Agrigenomics Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Agrigenomics Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Agrigenomics Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Agrigenomics Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Agrigenomics Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins, Zoetis, LGC Limited, BGI, Neogen Corporation, Pacific Biosciences, CEN4GEN Institute, NuGEN Technologies, Edico Genome, UD-GenoMed Limited, SciGenom.

The Global Agrigenomics market size will increase to 6140 Million US$ by 2025, from 3740 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Scope Of The Report

Agrigenomics is product and scientific services in genomics field for agriculture and livestock. Include DNA extraction and purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, Genotyping, Gene expression profiling, Marker-assisted selection, GMO/Trait purity and other technology.

Agrigenomics is widely used in Crops and Livestock. The most proportion of Agrigenomics is used in Crops, and the proportion is about 75.6% in 2016.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies are the leaders of the industry, with 33% market share in 2016, and hold key technologies and patents. Other manufactures products are used to meet local demand. With further expanding market, there will be more players in the future.

Global Agrigenomics market size will increase to 6140 Million US$ by 2025, from 3740 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agrigenomics.

Key Market Trends

Agrigenomics representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$313.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$319.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Crops will reach a market size of US$961.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

The Agrigenomics market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Agrigenomics Market on the basis of Types are

Illumina HiSeq, Sanger Sequencer, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer, Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global Agrigenomics Market is Segmented into

Crops, Livestock

Regions Are covered By Agrigenomics Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Agrigenomics Market

-Changing Agrigenomics market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Agrigenomics market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Agrigenomics Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

