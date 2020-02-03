Agriculture Tools Market to 2026 – Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Technology and End-User
Increase in do it yourself (DIY) trend and demand for robust tools for agriculture drive the market. Further, the increase in population subsequently increases the demand for agriculture-related tools and equipment is also expected to fuel the demand for agriculture tools. However, the growth in popularity of drones and automated systems in agriculture is expected to hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Agriculture tools constitute various manually as well as electricity operated tools that assist in various farming and gardening activities. Further, they also facilitate in enhancing the visual appeal of the garden and lawns by maintaining the grasses, through cutting and trimming. Moreover, agriculture tools also find their application in collecting, cleaning, and other agriculture processes.
The global agriculture tools market is segmented on the basis of by type, usage, application, and geography. By type, the market is divided into hand tools, power tools, trimmers, machetes & edger, and others. The hand tools are further segmented into hoes & peaks, cutters, weeders, axes, shovels & wheelbarrows, and others. By usage, the market into divided into manually operated and electricity operated. By application, the market is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global agriculture tools market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
- Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
- Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
- The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.
Key Market Players Profiled In The Report
- Apex Tools Group, LLC
- Bellota
- Chillington Tool Company
- Deere & Company
- Falcon Garden Tools
- Fiskars Brand, Inc.
- Herramientas Agricolas S.A.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
- The Toro Company
- Truper (Mexico)
