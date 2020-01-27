Agriculture Pump Set Market 2019 Rising Growth, Recent Trends & Forecast to 2027

Agricultural pump set are extensively utilized in the agriculture sector to transport or draw water through pipes from various sources such as rivers, bore wells, and dams, water tanks, and storage facilities.

Agricultural pump sets are widely employed for irrigation of agricultural crops, which require large volumes of water.

Key Drivers of Agriculture Pump Set Market

Rising global population and large dependency on agriculture production, is one of the factor driving the demand for agricultural pump set worldwide

Rise in adoption of solar pumps for irrigation purposes in developed and developing countries, due to inadequate supply of electricity and the use of diesel powered generators, is a major factor that is expected to fuel the global agricultural pump set market. Moreover, solar pumps can also generate electricity with the use of photovoltaic cells, which can further be employed in the agricultural sector.

Use of renewable energy centrifugal pumps, which can decrease the operation cost of pumps to zero, is another factor that is estimated to drive the agricultural pump set market. This in turn, is projected to propel the agricultural pump set market during the forecast period.

Rise in the income of farmers is driving the demand for high quality of agricultural pumps, which in turn is estimated to boost the agricultural pump set market

Global Agriculture Pump Set Market – Competition Landscape

The global agriculture pump set market is highly concentrated with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 45% to 50% share of the market in 2018. Key players operating in the global agriculture Pump Set market include: