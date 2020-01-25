Agriculture IoT Market 2020 Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players Deere & Company (US), Trimble (US), Raven Industries (US), AGCO Corporation.

Agriculture IoT Market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +10%. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period considered is 2019 To 2026
The agriculture IoT market for software is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. Software plays an important role in farm management solutions for smart agriculture. Software and information technology tools are increasingly being adopted by agriculturists and farmers. The software can be used for different functions such as data management, data security, crop health monitoring, farm work mapping, and stock management.
Companies Profiled in this report includes:
Deere & Company (US), Trimble (US), Raven Industries (US), AGCO Corporation (AGCO) (US), AgJunction Inc. (AgJunction) (US), DeLaval (Sweden), GEA Farm Technology (Germany), Lely (Netherlands), Antelliq (France), AG Leader Technology (AG Leader) (US), Tigercat (Canada), Ponsse (Finland), Komatsu Forest AB (Sweden), Caterpillar
For the better regional outlook, analysts examine different global regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India on the basis of different economic attributes like profit margin, shares and pricing structures. Leading key players in the global Agriculture IoT market have been examined by considering different parameters such as productivity, manufacturing base, applications, and raw material. It explores different approaches to augment client base in the domestic and international market.
Market Segment by Type
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market Segment by Applications
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:
- Global Agriculture IoT Market Research Report
- Chapter 1 Agriculture IoT Market Overview
- Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
- Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
- Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
- Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Chapter 9: Appendix…..toc to be continue
