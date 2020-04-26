Agriculture Equipment Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026| Research Industry US

The “Global Agriculture Equipment Market 2020-2026 research report” presented by Esticast Research and Consulting offers a clear picture of the current market scenario that includes past records till projected future, size about value and volume, and micro and macro factors in the global market. The perspectives mentioned in the report direct the clients to analyze the market and designed several strategies for the industry growth of the Agriculture Equipment market. The Agriculture Equipment market report covers in-depth analysis with major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that influences the growth of the market.

About Agriculture Equipment Market

Agriculture Equipment Market was valued at $171 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $279.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2024. Agriculture equipment, also called as farm equipment is the set of machinery which is used for the backing and supporting the agricultural activities. Agriculture equipment comprise of a varied range of equipment and machinery such as tractors, plough, cultivation equipment, and harvesters.In the current scenario, population is rising at an alarming rate and is inclining towards getting more urbanized, holding better dietary habits and living standards. A constantly hiking need for food can stimulate the demand for agricultural products, which will eventually increase the demand for agricultural equipment. Various governments provide explicit support to the farmers in order to purchase agricultural equipment for efficient work outputs.

Market Definition

The global Agriculture Equipment market is carefully studied and documented in the report with a strong focus on the key players in relation to market segments, dynamics, geography, and among others. With the successive chapters, the research report is specially compiled to reveal the key factors or aspects of the global Agriculture Equipment market. Moreover, the market dynamics chapter triggers on the drivers, stumbling blocks, opportunities, and challenges for the Agriculture Equipment market. With both qualitative as well as quantitative aspects the report assists the reader or analysts to make a thorough understanding of the global Agriculture Equipment market. The report has also shredded light on the Subject Matter Expertise (SME’s) and Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s) for the analysis of the Agriculture Equipment market.

Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles carries out the in-depth study of various companies operating in the global Agriculture Equipment market. It covers a wide spectrum of the market based on the finances, R&D, strategies, expansion plans, and many more.

List of the Key Players of Agriculture Equipment Market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products, etc.):

Deere & Company

Mahindra Group

AGCO Corporation

Agrostroj Pelhrimov A.s

Concern Tractor Plants

Escorts Limited

China National Machinery Industry Corporation

Valmont Industries Incorporated.

Weifang Euroking Machinery

Same Deutz-Fahr Group (SDF)

The Agriculture Equipment report presents data starting from the base year 2020, historical year: 2014-2020, estimated the year 2020 and Forecast year from 2020 to 2026.

Segment Analysis

The Agriculture Equipment market report throws light on the current situations of the market share, market dynamics, regional analysis, competitive landscape, and development status in the coming years. Further, the Agriculture Equipment market is fragmented into many segments based on type, application, and regions. This further focuses on the key aspects such as policies, reforms, regulations, and others that could change the overall dynamics of the Agriculture Equipment market. In addition, the report also accesses the R&D plans to integrate for producing better products through innovations.

Agriculture Equipment Market by Type

Agriculture tractors

Harvesters

Soil preparation & cultivation equipment

Irrigation & crop processing equipment

Agriculture spraying equipment

Hay & forage equipment

Other agriculture equipment

Agriculture Equipment Market by Application

