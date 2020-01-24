Agriculture Drones Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Agriculture Drones market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Agriculture Drones market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Awareness about Huge Benefits of Drones

Prominent factors that would lead to the progress of agriculture drones market are need to better agricultural output, government support to make use of latest technologies in agriculture and improved awareness about precision farming. Drones are able to generate precise data, which can be useful for farmers to supervise crop health, diminish the effect of climate change, and effectively locate weed. The drones are also useful in uniform spraying of pesticide and crops for better yield.

Advancement in Technology to Usher in Further Market Growth

The growing numbers of low-cost, innovative, and technologically advanced products in the global agriculture drones market are also contributing towards lucrative growth prospects of the market. Speedy research and development activities in the stream of robotics in Asia Pacific is expected result in the promising development of the global agriculture drone market.

Global Agriculture Drones Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the global agriculture drones market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. North America is projected to occupy the lion’s share of the global agriculture drones market over the period of forecast. Such growth is due to the exemption from Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under the part 107 rule, which leads to increased adoption of drones in the agricultural sector.

The global agriculture drones market is segmented as:

On the basis of offering

Hardware and Software

Services

On the basis of application

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Precision Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse

On the basis of components

Frames

Controller Systems

Propulsion Systems

Camera Systems

Navigation Systems

Batteries

Others

For regional segment, the following regions in the Agriculture Drones market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

