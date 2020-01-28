Agricultural Films Market Emerging Opportunities in Market with Current Trends Analysis 2018 to 2028

Agricultural Films Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Agricultural Films Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Agricultural Films Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Agricultural Films Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Agricultural Films Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Agricultural Films Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Agricultural Films market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Agricultural Films Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Agricultural Films Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Agricultural Films Market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Agricultural Films market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current Agricultural Films Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Agricultural Films Market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the Agricultural Films Market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Competitive Landscape

In order to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for agricultural films in North America, ExxonMobil announced a strategic investment of US$ 20 billion over the period of 10 years in the construction of new production facilities across the continent. Under the elaborate plan, ExxonMobil is planning to construct a new polyethylene production facility to increase its ma manufacturing capacity by 65% to meet the bolstering demand for the material in the agricultural films market.

Continuous innovation in incorporating sustainability in agriculture films production and disposal received a huge boost when Novamont, a leading player in the agriculture films market, announced the launch of a biodegradable mulch film manufactured using its proprietary bioplastic Mater-Bi.

The launch of a triple mulching film machine by Checci and Magli named Plastic Stop Plus which can potentially triple the mulch plastic films laying efficiency is estimated to aid agriculture films market in gaining penetration.

Other leading players operating in the agricultural films market are Ginegar Plastic Products, Berry Plastics, Polifilm, AEP Industries Inc., Dow, BASF SE, Trioplast Industries AG, and Dow.

Additional Insights:

Robust Demand for LDPE in Mulch Production to Prevail

Adoption of low-density polyethylene continues to remain robust, driven in part by demand in mulch plastic films manufacturing. High impact, chemical, and temperature resistance, are key attributes driving sales of low-density polyethylene in mulch plastic films production. In addition, the highly recyclable and cost-effective nature of the low-density polyethylene, in line with growing popularity of mulch plastic films in intensive vegetable production systems allude promising growth prospects for the agricultural films market.

Demand for silage, greenhouse, and other plastic films is also expected to surge, with the widening gap between food demand and supply. Agricultural films manufactured using materials such as HDPE, LLDPE, PE, engineering plastics are estimated to witness a surge in the demand, abreast constant search of farmers for advanced and novel technologies that boost productivity.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The report on the agricultural films market was compiled using a robust and elaborate research methodology. The methodology involved the use of a two-phase research process namely primary and secondary. Seasoned experts from the agriculture films market were interviewed as a part of the primary research while secondary research was conducted by leveraging the information found through the study of company press releases, trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the agricultural films market. Results from both research steps were cross-referenced with one another to filter out erroneous information and create an accurate and authentic forecast of the agricultural films market.

