Agricultural Drones Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Agricultural Drones Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Agricultural Drones market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Agricultural Drones Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Agricultural Drones Market

Trimble Navigation Ltd, DJI, PrecisionHawk, Parrot SA, 3DR, AeroVironment, Inc., DroneDeploy.

The Agricultural Drones market was valued at 990 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 6730 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period.

Agricultural drones are drones applied to farming in order to help increase crop production and monitor crop growth. Through the use of advanced sensors and digital imaging capabilities, farmers are able to use these drones to help them gather a richer picture of their fields. Information gathered from such equipment may prove useful in improving crop yields and farm efficiency.

Farmers are increasing implementing this technology, in farming, to gain better productivity and efficiently use water, land, and fertilizers. Furthermore, the technological, including sensors, better materials, and imaging capabilities, are also expected to fuel the agricultural sector.

The U.S. is the largest consumer of agriculture drones in the world market due to preference for mechanized farming among the farmers in the U.S. Agriculture drones are smaller and cheaper drones that have highly efficient and advanced sensors and imaging capabilities. Moreover, the agriculture drones technology is based on Internet of things (IoT) which helps improve agriculture yield and reduce crop damage. Agriculture drones are used to take the photographs of the crops to identify the problem areas. The IoT uses sensors to supplement images of the agriculture field from above which in turn helps using the analytics to understand the changes in the crops. Furthermore, usage of digital means has brought significant change to manual farming which was one of the bigger challenges for the large farmers.

The Agricultural Drones market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Agricultural Drones Market on the basis of Types are:

Fixed Wing Drones, Multi-Rotor Drones, Hybrid Drones, Other Multi-Rotor Drones (Micro Drones)

On The basis Of Application, the Global Agricultural Drones Market is Segmented into :

Field Mapping, VRA, Crop Spraying, Crop Scouting, Livestock, Others

Regions are covered by Agricultural Drones Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Agricultural Drones Market

-Changing Agricultural Drones market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Agricultural Drones market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Agricultural Drones Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

