Agricultural Colorants Market Top key Players, Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026| Research Industry US

Agricultural Colorants Market Top key Players, Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026
The “Global Agricultural Colorants Market” report offers compound growth from the base year and projected until 2026. The report prepared on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the market that lights shed on the market with a vision to provide a general overview of the market. The report is further fragmented on the basis of segmentation that involves product type, application, and geography. Esticast Research and Consulting provides accurate market size and forecast in relation to the major five regions. The report further evaluates various opportunities and trends to prove superior in the market.
About Agricultural Colorants Market
Agricultural colorants market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Colorants such as dyes and pigments are widely used in agricultural industry for crop protection and seed treatment, to enhance farming production. The selection of agricultural colorants depends upon the requirement of color strength, color category, stability and its compatibility with other additives. The agricultural colorants market is expected to grow with a notable growth rate, owing to the surging demand for better farming techniques in order to enhance production and meet the rising demand for food grains & vegetables. As per the data cited by IBEF, the food grain production is estimated to be 279.51 million tonnes in India, during the crop year 2017-18. Such huge crop production in emerging economies is expected to elevate the demand for agricultural colorants significantly. The colorants are added in manures and fertilizers to differentiate and avoid chances of error for its application. Moreover, colorants are generally used in crop protection agents such as insecticide and fungicides in order to clearly differentiate treated areas from the untreated ones.
Market Overview
The research report covers various developments across the geography of the Agricultural Colorants market based on the tools of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. The Agricultural Colorants market report is capable enough to project and present data till 2026 on the basis of the global market trend. The market report presented provides key statistics based on the past and current status of the market coupled with key trends and opportunities.
The report not only analyses factors responsible for impacting the Agricultural Colorants market on the basis of the value chain but also evaluates industry forces that will highlight the market in the coming years. The industry forces include stumbling blocks, drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report is also providing in-depth insights on the basis of secondary tools such as SWOT, Porter’s Five Force Analysis, and PEST. The secondary based tools cover a wide spectrum of regions but focuses on key regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).
What the report features:
- Forecast and analysis of the global Agricultural Colorants market by the integration of opportunities, applications, market trends, from 2020-2026.
- Global analysis of the Agricultural Colorants market by a noteworthy progression of the market.
- Forecast and analysis of global Agricultural Colorants market in five major regions namely Middle East, South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA), North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.
List of the Key Players of Agricultural Colorants:
DIC Corporation
BASF SE
DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Clariant International AG
Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft
Sensient Technology
Organic Dyes & Pigments
Retort Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
T.H. Glennon Company Inc.
Aakash Chemicals & Dye Stuffs
Croda International Plc.
Globachem NV
Keystone Aniline Corporation
Key players mentioned in the report are based on the secondary research tool. The market share of the company is based on both primary as well as secondary based research. All shares have been presented in a precise fashion that has been determined using several resources.
The competitive landscape chapter is enlisted separately which proves as a supporting agent. The chapter sheds light and provides a visual presentation of the key players. In addition, the report also covers the designing of several strategies that are adopted by the key participants to lead the race in the long run. Various strategies include coverage of M&A, new product launch, setting up R&D team, development of infrastructure, and among others.
Market Segmentation
On the basis of types, the global Agricultural Colorants market is fragmented into
Pigments
Dyes
Based on applications, the global Agricultural Colorants market is split into:
Fertilizers
Seed treatment
Pond/lake colors
Turf & ornamentals
Crop protection
Other
The years that were considered for the study of this report are the following:
- Base year: 2020
- Historical year: 2014-2020
- Estimated year: 2020
- Forecast year: from 2020 to 2026
Key Benefits:
- To offer detailed information to the clients regarding the major factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that have a positive impact on the growth of the Agricultural Colorants market.
- To overlook and predict the market size and forecast based on the key regions namely such as Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and APAC.
