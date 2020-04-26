Agricultural Colorants Market Top key Players, Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026| Research Industry US

The “Global Agricultural Colorants Market” report offers compound growth from the base year and projected until 2026. The report prepared on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the market that lights shed on the market with a vision to provide a general overview of the market. The report is further fragmented on the basis of segmentation that involves product type, application, and geography. Esticast Research and Consulting provides accurate market size and forecast in relation to the major five regions. The report further evaluates various opportunities and trends to prove superior in the market.

About Agricultural Colorants Market

Agricultural colorants market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Colorants such as dyes and pigments are widely used in agricultural industry for crop protection and seed treatment, to enhance farming production. The selection of agricultural colorants depends upon the requirement of color strength, color category, stability and its compatibility with other additives. The agricultural colorants market is expected to grow with a notable growth rate, owing to the surging demand for better farming techniques in order to enhance production and meet the rising demand for food grains & vegetables. As per the data cited by IBEF, the food grain production is estimated to be 279.51 million tonnes in India, during the crop year 2017-18. Such huge crop production in emerging economies is expected to elevate the demand for agricultural colorants significantly. The colorants are added in manures and fertilizers to differentiate and avoid chances of error for its application. Moreover, colorants are generally used in crop protection agents such as insecticide and fungicides in order to clearly differentiate treated areas from the untreated ones.

Market Overview

The research report covers various developments across the geography of the Agricultural Colorants market based on the tools of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. The Agricultural Colorants market report is capable enough to project and present data till 2026 on the basis of the global market trend. The market report presented provides key statistics based on the past and current status of the market coupled with key trends and opportunities.

The report not only analyses factors responsible for impacting the Agricultural Colorants market on the basis of the value chain but also evaluates industry forces that will highlight the market in the coming years. The industry forces include stumbling blocks, drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report is also providing in-depth insights on the basis of secondary tools such as SWOT, Porter’s Five Force Analysis, and PEST. The secondary based tools cover a wide spectrum of regions but focuses on key regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

What the report features:

Forecast and analysis of the global Agricultural Colorants market by the integration of opportunities, applications, market trends, from 2020-2026.

Global analysis of the Agricultural Colorants market by a noteworthy progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of global Agricultural Colorants market in five major regions namely Middle East, South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA), North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

List of the Key Players of Agricultural Colorants:

DIC Corporation

BASF SE

DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Clariant International AG

Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft

Sensient Technology

Organic Dyes & Pigments

Retort Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

T.H. Glennon Company Inc.

Aakash Chemicals & Dye Stuffs

Croda International Plc.

Globachem NV

Keystone Aniline Corporation

Key players mentioned in the report are based on the secondary research tool. The market share of the company is based on both primary as well as secondary based research. All shares have been presented in a precise fashion that has been determined using several resources.

The competitive landscape chapter is enlisted separately which proves as a supporting agent. The chapter sheds light and provides a visual presentation of the key players. In addition, the report also covers the designing of several strategies that are adopted by the key participants to lead the race in the long run. Various strategies include coverage of M&A, new product launch, setting up R&D team, development of infrastructure, and among others.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of types, the global Agricultural Colorants market is fragmented into

Pigments

Dyes

Based on applications, the global Agricultural Colorants market is split into:

Fertilizers

Seed treatment

Pond/lake colors

Turf & ornamentals

Crop protection

Other

The years that were considered for the study of this report are the following:

Base year : 2020

: 2020 Historical year : 2014-2020

: 2014-2020 Estimated year : 2020

: 2020 Forecast year: from 2020 to 2026

Key Benefits:

To offer detailed information to the clients regarding the major factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that have a positive impact on the growth of the Agricultural Colorants market.

To overlook and predict the market size and forecast based on the key regions namely such as Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and APAC.

