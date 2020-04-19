Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size, Share, Business Stats, Growth perspective and Forecast 2025
Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are growing population size, globally increasing transgenic crops demand due to increasing food requirements, rising per capita income. Agricultural biotechnology, also known as agritech, is an area of agricultural science that uses scientific tools and techniques, including genetic engineering, molecular markers, molecular diagnostics, vaccines, and tissue culture, to modify living organisms: plants, animals, and microorganisms.
The regional analysis of Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America region is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries viz. India, Indonesia, China, and Japan, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Synthetic Biology
Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing
Genome Editing Tools
Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Interference
Biochips
By Product:
Crop Protection Products
Biostimulants
Biopesticides
Transgenic Seeds
Cotton
Soybean
Fruits & vegetables
Maize
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Bayer AG, Dowdupont Inc., Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Certis USA LLC, Evogene Ltd., KWS SAAT SE, Monsanto Company, Vilmorin & CIE, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.
Target Audience of the Agricultural Biotechnology Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
