Aesthetic Implant Market to Gain ~US$ 9.6 Bn by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Aesthetic Implant Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027”. According to the report, the global aesthetic implant market was valued at ~US$ 5.3 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027.

Aesthetic Implant Market: Overview

Aesthetic implants are devices placed inside or over body part(s) to enhance the physical feature of an individual

Different types of aesthetic implants provided by major manufacturers are breast implants, dental implants, facial implants, and others

Growth of the global aesthetic implant market can be attributed to the rise in the number of cosmetic procedures and increase in incidence rate of dental disorders

Europe dominated the global aesthetic implant market in 2018 , and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured healthcare industry, early new product adoption, high penetration rate for implants, and presence of major players are expected to drive the aesthetic implant market in Europe.

, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured healthcare industry, early new product adoption, high penetration rate for implants, and presence of major players are expected to drive the aesthetic implant market in Europe. Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for aesthetic implants, expanding at a high CAGR during the forecast period

Request PDF Sample of Aesthetic Implant Market Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74660

Growing Preference for Dental Implants and Rise in Disposable Income to Drive Aesthetic Implant Market

Growing preference for dental implants over dental procedures is projected to propel the global aesthetic implant market. There is a preference for dental implants over conventional devices, such as crowns, bridges, or dentures. Several people across the world have false teeth or bridges, but dental implants is a relatively new technology. However, rapid uptake of these procedures is anticipated in the near future.

Rise in disposable income in developing countries is expected to fuel the growth of the global aesthetic implant market. Affordability of high-end products has led to demand for aesthetic implants. Moreover, high disposable income of consumers in China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam is likely to augment the aesthetic implant market in these countries.

Dental Implants to Witness High Demand

Based on product, the global aesthetic implant market has been divided into breast implants, dental implants, facial implants, and others. The dental implants segment has been bifurcated into root implants and plate implants. The dental implants segment dominated the global aesthetic implant market in 2018, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Increase in geriatric population coupled with rise in teeth-related problems is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the segment. According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, about 35 million people are missing all their teeth in at least one jaw, if not both. According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, about 3 million people have received implants in the U.S. so far. About 500,000 people per year receive implants in the U.S.

and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Increase in geriatric population coupled with rise in teeth-related problems is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the segment. According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, about people are missing all their teeth in at least one jaw, if not both. According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, about people have received implants in the U.S. so far. About 500,000 people per year receive implants in the U.S. The breast implants segment has been sub-segmented into silicone implants and saline implants. The silicone implants segment is expected to generate higher revenue than the saline implants segment during the forecast period.

Buy Now “Aesthetic Implant Market” Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74660<ype=S

Metal to Remain a Preferred Material for Implants

In terms of material, the global aesthetic implant market has been classified into metal, ceramic, polymer, and biological

Metals have been used as implants for over a century. Stainless steel, zirconium, titanium and its alloys such as nitinol, and cobalt chromium alloys are the commonly used metal implants for biomedical applications. Introduction of biocompatible, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant metals is likely to boost the growth of the metal segment.

Polymer is projected to be a highly lucrative material segment during the forecast period. Polymers are considered to be one of the most widely used materials for implants for medical application, as these are flexible and their mechanical properties can be altered as per requirement. These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment.

Rise in Demand for Aesthetic Implants among Women

Based on gender, the global aesthetic implant market has been bifurcated into female and male

The female segment dominated the global aesthetic implant market due to increase in breast augmentation surgeries and awareness about aesthetic implants among female patients

According to statistics provided by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), over 16.7 million cosmetic procedures were performed on women in the U.S. in 2018

Hospitals to be Major End User of Aesthetic Implants

In terms of end user, the global aesthetic implant market has been categorized into hospitals and specialty clinics

The hospitals segment dominated the global aesthetic implant market in terms of revenue in 2018 . The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Factors such as increase in the number of advanced hospitals with facilities for aesthetic surgeries and rise in the number of plastic surgeons are likely to accelerate the growth of the segment during the forecast period. According to statistics provided by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS), Germany had around 1,200 plastic surgeons in 2017 .

. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Factors such as increase in the number of advanced hospitals with facilities for aesthetic surgeries and rise in the number of plastic surgeons are likely to accelerate the growth of the segment during the forecast period. According to statistics provided by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS), Germany had around 1,200 plastic surgeons in . Specialty clinics is projected to be a lucrative end user segment of the global aesthetic implant market during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Surge in the number of dental and cosmetic clinics in developed regions is expected to drive the segment.

Europe to Dominate Global Aesthetic Implant Market

In terms of region, the global aesthetic implant market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the global aesthetic implant market in 2018 , followed by North America.

, followed by North America. Europe accounted for a major share of the global aesthetic implant market in 2018 , owing to high penetration rate of aesthetic implants in the region, increase in the number of aesthetic procedures in EU5 countries (the U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), and presence of major players

, owing to high penetration rate of aesthetic implants in the region, increase in the number of aesthetic procedures in EU5 countries (the U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), and presence of major players The aesthetic implant market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. This can be attributed to the increase in demand for aesthetic implants in countries such as China and Japan, improvement in healthcare infrastructure in terms of better facilities, and rise in demand for advanced products in the region. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS), around 294,396 cosmetic surgical procedures were performed in Japan in 2018.

Aesthetic Implant Market: Competition Landscape