Aerostructures Market Size and share Analysis Forecast to 2025

Aerostructures Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

By Material

Composites

Alloys

Metals

By End-Use

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Component

Fuselage

Empennage

Flight Control Surfaces

Wings

Nose

Nacelle and Pylon

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Commercial

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Military

General

Others (Gliders and Microlights)

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Commercial

Military

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Aerostructures Market Key Players:

AeroSystems Inc.

GKN PLC

UTC Aerospace Systems

Premium Aerotech GmbH

Triumph Group

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation

STELIA Aerospace S.A.S.

Safran SA

Leonardo SPA

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

FACC AG

Korean Aerospace Industries, Ltd

Subaru Corporation

