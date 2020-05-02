Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by 2019-2025: Manufacturers, Advancements, Sales, Shares, Challenges, Opportunities

Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market valued approximately USD 807.55 million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.97% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Rising demand of aerospace adhesives and sealants owing to technological advancements is anticipated to drive the market towards high CAGR during the forecast period. Adoption of evolving technologies by usage of silicon and polyurethanes due to heat and pressure resisting properties offered by these materials is likely to drive the market demand. Growth of end-user industries is majorly attributing towards rising demand of the adhesives and sealants thereby supplementing growth to global aerospace adhesives and sealants market over the forecast period. However, the investments made in airline manufacturing sectors are quite uncertain, especially military and commercial aerospace applications may hinder the market growth.

The regional analysis of global aerospace adhesives and sealants market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of aerospace adhesives and sealants in end-user industries. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market due to growth in airline manufacturing sector. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to rising demand of air travel in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

The leading market player included in this report are:

3M

H.B. Fuller

Huntsman Corporation

Henkel

PPG

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Cytec-Solvay Group

Bostik (Arkema)

Hexcel Corporation

DowDuPont

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Adhesives

Sealants

By Resin Type:

Epoxy

Silicone

Polyurethane

Others

By Technology:

Solvent-based

Water-based

Others

By User Type:

Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul

Original Equipment Manufacturer

By End-Use Industry:

Military

Commercial

General Aviation

By Aircraft Type:

Single Aisle

Regional Jets

Small Wide Body

Medium Wide Body

Large Wide Body

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

