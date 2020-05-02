Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by 2019-2025: Manufacturers, Advancements, Sales, Shares, Challenges, Opportunities
Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market valued approximately USD 807.55 million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.97% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Rising demand of aerospace adhesives and sealants owing to technological advancements is anticipated to drive the market towards high CAGR during the forecast period. Adoption of evolving technologies by usage of silicon and polyurethanes due to heat and pressure resisting properties offered by these materials is likely to drive the market demand. Growth of end-user industries is majorly attributing towards rising demand of the adhesives and sealants thereby supplementing growth to global aerospace adhesives and sealants market over the forecast period. However, the investments made in airline manufacturing sectors are quite uncertain, especially military and commercial aerospace applications may hinder the market growth.
The regional analysis of global aerospace adhesives and sealants market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of aerospace adhesives and sealants in end-user industries. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market due to growth in airline manufacturing sector. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to rising demand of air travel in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.
The leading market player included in this report are:
3M
H.B. Fuller
Huntsman Corporation
Henkel
PPG
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Cytec-Solvay Group
Bostik (Arkema)
Hexcel Corporation
DowDuPont
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Adhesives
Sealants
By Resin Type:
Epoxy
Silicone
Polyurethane
Others
By Technology:
Solvent-based
Water-based
Others
By User Type:
Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul
Original Equipment Manufacturer
By End-Use Industry:
Military
Commercial
General Aviation
By Aircraft Type:
Single Aisle
Regional Jets
Small Wide Body
Medium Wide Body
Large Wide Body
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
