Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2027

Introduction, Additive Manufacturing (AM) is the process that can build a three-dimensional object based on a CAD digital model. AM uses an ‘additive’ process, where an object is built by applying materials in successive layers as per the CAD design. Unlike the conventional manufacturing, which involves ‘subtractive’ process (e.g., cutting, drilling, milling) and forming (bending, shaping), the AM process requires minimum or no tooling to build the finished product. The aerospace industry is one of the early adopters of additive manufacturing technology. The major milestone for the increased adoption of AM in the aerospace industry has been the increased penetration of improved metal-based AM system since 2011. These industrial grade AM systems provide relatively better advantages regarding build speed, cost, and materials rationalization., Moreover, AM is regarded as the disruptive force that will lead the future of manufacturing, as it offers new ground for innovation, logistical advantages, and on-demand product manufacturing capability. Many governments, worldwide, are pushing to strengthen the competitiveness and productivity of high-tech manufacturing, and have launched several initiatives to promote the AM industry. U.S. is leading in terms of AM technology and market demand. U.S. has also set up various initiatives (e.g., National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute) to encourage the adoption of AM in U.S. manufacturing. Germany, Israel, China, Japan, U.K, South Africa, and Singapore are also investing heavily in promoting AM technology. These countries have committed hundreds of millions of dollars to establish AM R&D facilities, and commercialize the AM market potential for various industrial applications, including aerospace. Focus on reducing carbon footprint through aircraft weight reduction, focus on green manufacturing, and high efficiency of AM in the manufacture of complex aerospace parts are the major drivers of the aerospace additive manufacturing market. Similarly, technological advances in AM materials, rising military spending coupled with the demand for lightweight combat aircraft, increase in passenger traffic and demand for modern aircraft, and benefits of AM in drone component manufacturing are the opportunities for this market. Whereas, the high cost of AM materials is the restraint of this market., , Regional Analysis, The global aerospace additive manufacturing market is estimated to witness 20.24% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2023. In 2018, the market was led by North America with 38.86% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 24.17% and 20.64%, respectively. North America is the fastest growing region for aerospace additive manufacturing market. The market growth is significantly driven by major countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, due to the presence of chief manufacturers in this region. The U.S. has an advanced aerospace manufacturing base and spends a substantial amount on large R&D projects. However, the traditional manufacturing base is slowly shifting towards the APAC region, because of competitive and low-cost manufacturing capability in APAC. AM provides an important opportunity for the U.S. to develop high-tech manufacturing capability and revive the competitiveness and market potential of the U.S. manufacturing industry. Despite the current limitations of AM in terms of large-scale production capability, it provides unique opportunities to the aerospace sector, mainly to produce low-volume and highly complex products. Many companies have realized the superior benefits of AM in comparison to conventional manufacturing, and have employed AM to achieve supply chain efficiencies and reduced time-to-market. As a result, AM has received the much-needed attention in policy as well as manufacturing circles in the U.S. The White House Office of Science and Technology, Department of Commerce, the National Science Foundation, and the Department of Energy, have formed a working group, to advance the AM technology in the U.S. The U.S. government and NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) are further working to enhance AM systems, process optimization, materials characterization, and standards development. ‘America Makes,’ formerly NAMII (National Additive Manufacturing Innovative Institute) is another major initiative to develop AM sector in the U.S. ‘America Makes’ is a billion-dollar initiative to strengthen the U.S. manufacturing competitiveness.

Arcam AB (Sweden), CRS Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Concept laser GmbH (Germany), CRP Technology S.r.l (Italy), 3D Systems (U.S.), EOS (Germany), ExOne (U.S.), SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), Stratasys Ltd. (U.S.), and Optomec (U.S.) are some of the key players profiled in this report. The aerospace additive manufacturing market is dominated by top five players, namely Stratasys, EOS, GE Additive (inc. Acram & other affiliated companies), 3D Systems, and ExOne, accounting for more than 75% of the global market size.

