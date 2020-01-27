Aerosol Valves Market 2019 for market dynamics, new market opportunities, production cost analysis and industry development

The size of the global aerosol valve market is expected to reach US $ 1.92 billion by 2025. The growth of the global aerosol valve market is attributed to the growing need for beauty and personal care products. In addition, the sustained efforts of industry leaders to launch new products and innovate, such as the development of compressed technology aerosol cans, have greatly contributed to the attraction of aerosol products to the world market.

Request a copy of the aerosol valve market at the following address : https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/741

Adroit Market Research today published a study on the size of the global aerosol valve market 2017 by type (continuous, metered, etc.), by application (personal care, home, automotive, industrial, food, paints, medical and others), by region. and forecasts 2018 to 2025 ”. The global aerosol valve market describes current market trends and dynamics, including drivers, constraints and opportunities in different regions. The main objective of the report is to determine the projected size of the aerosol valve market globally based on a careful understanding of the segmentation of products and applications. The world report on the aerosol valve market specifies the penetration of different products in various applications in all regions. The report also provides a deeper and deeper understanding of the fastest and most effective solutions.

For more details on the report on the global aerosol valve market, see : https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/aerosol-valves-market

The global market share of aerosol valves varies widely in the areas of personal care, medical care, paints and coatings, food and beverage and automotive applications. Aerosols contain important components such as the can, actuator and valve. The design and adjustment of the valve on the edge of the can determines the spray rate. Growing demand for easy-to-use products due to increasing consumer acceptance is expected to increase demand for aerosol valves throughout the forecast period.

The ability to prevent evaporation of the contents is the most important property of the aerosol which has paved the way for use in personal care products. The personal care product segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2025. Aerosols do not require mixing or metering and are always ready to use when operated at the touch of a button. Convenience is highly valued by consumers and has prompted beauty manufacturers to choose to launch new products in shaving foams, shampoos, air fresheners and antiperspirants. In 2015, Unilever expanded its antiperspirant product portfolio with numerous Rexona and Sure products. In addition, in 2014, French cosmetics maker L’Oréal has also added an aerosol deodorant to its brand L’Oreal Men Expert. In 2018, P & G launched a new sensitive product in the Gillette Series range of shaving gels.

North America and Europe are experiencing slow growth and risk losing market share to the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America due to strict environmental regulations issued by the European Commission and the Agency Environmental Protection Agency regarding the use of CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs in aerosols. The growing demand for personal care products, combined with the growing consumption of household products in the emerging markets of Brazil, China and India, should fuel the consumption of aerosol products in Latin America and Asia-Pacific. In 2017, MEA’s aerosol market represented 3.8% of the size of the global aerosol valve market, with CAGR growth of 4.3% between 2018 and 2025.

Aerosol dispensing systems are widely used as air fresheners, cleaning products, polishes, anti-static aerosols, insecticides and herbicides. They have the ability to control the particle size, the spray pattern and the volume delivered. These characteristics play an important role for the manufacturers of consumer products and they prefer aerosols in the formulation of their cleaning products and air freshener. Market players such as Reckitt Benckiser, SC Johnson and P&G manufacturing aerosol products have stepped up their product launches to meet the growing need for air treatment, pest control and care products fabrics.

Key segments of the global aerosol valve market

Product overview, 2015-2025 (in millions of units) (in millions of USD)

Continued

Account

Other

Application overview, 2015-2025 (millions of units) (millions of US dollars)

Personal care

Housework

Automotive & Industrial

Food

Paints

Medical

Other

Regional overview, 2015-2025 (Millions Units) (Millions USD)

North America

U.S.

Canada

L’Europe 

France

UK

Germany

The rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

in

Japan

China

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Remains from MEA

Some points from the table of contents:

Résumé Research methodology Market outlook Market overview, by product Market overview, by application Market overview, by region Competitive landscape Company profiles

Learn more about the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/741