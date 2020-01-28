Aerosol Propellants Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Aerosol Propellants Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aerosol Propellants .

This report studies the global market size of Aerosol Propellants , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Aerosol Propellants Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Aerosol Propellants history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

24 April 2018: An investment of £1.6 million was made into Salford Valve Company by Foresight Group. The former manufactures valves for ecologically sustainable propellants. It has come up with a unique valve technology that allows for use of safe and inert gases to be used in aerosol propellants. It is not only better for the environment, appeasing a large community of environmentally conscious people, but also safer than conventional variants which mainly comprise hydrocarbons. The company also gains a point for creating a number of designs, in sync with a wide range of products.

With Foresight’s investment, development and commercialisation of this technology will be facilitated. Another thing that it will help is further research and development of new products. In a way, not only it changes how valves and propellers are viewed in future but also sets a new benchmark in the market.

The global aerosol propellants market is fairly fragmented. Prominent players include the following:

Aveflor

Honeywell

BOC Industrial Gases UK

DuPont, Aeropres Corporation

Lapolla Industries Inc.

AkzoNobel

Bayer MaterialScience AG

Emirates Gas

SRF Limited

To maintain an edge over competitors, players often make new product development and acquisitions as their primary strategies. For instance, it would be worth noting how SRF Limited took over DuPonts pharmaceutical propellant (Dymel) for 20 million to grab a larger market share.

Global Aerosol Propellants Market: Key Trends and Driver

Factors that propel the market ahead are often entwined with growth in other markets, or are a reflection of change in tastes and preferences. Below is one of the many such factors that would contribute to global aerosol propellant market growth.

Growth in demand for personal care products such as anti-perspirants, deodorants, shaving creams, and so on will set the tone for growth in the global aerosol propellants market. There is also an increase in demand for fragrances. Plus, an increase in the use of products such as paints and air fresheners, which are a proponent of improving living standards and rising income levels in the world economy.

Global Aerosol Propellants Market: Regional Analysis

The North American region will register considerable gains over the period of 2018-2028, due to an expanding scope of application. This boost would be strong from the automotive sector in the United States of America and Mexico. To add to these is the presence of prominent market players in the region who promise it a steady CAGR.

The Asia Pacific region will also chart notable growth with construction and automotive sectors showing immense potential. Countries who will play a decisive role in this region to push global aerosol propellant market to a higher growth trajectory are India, China and Malaysia. The counties are experiencing a rise in disposable incomes as well as an increased move towards personal care among consumers.

Europe, the region that led the market earlier, will note a high demand in the forecast period too, owing to a high demand for personal care products.

Global Aerosol Propellants Market is segmented based on:

Product Outlook

Hydrocarbons

Nitrous Oxide and Carbon Dioxide

DME and Methyl Ethyl Ether

Application Outlook

Household

Personal Care

Paints & Coatings

Medical

Automotive & Industrial

Foods

