Advancements in Technology to Aid the Growth of the Cold Insulation Market Over the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Global Cold Insulation Market: Drivers and Trends

The increasing thrust on energy efficiency because of high energy costs is predicted to drive the global cold insulation market in the near future. Need to stem greenhouse gas emissions will also likely stoke the market along with policy support to enhance energy efficiency of public infrastructure. Besides, rising expenditure on research and development by savvy companies to develop insulation materials through sustainable raw material sources will also create opportunities for market participants in the near future.

Further, rising fortunes of people leading to greater demand for air conditioning and refrigerating devices in developing economies is predicted to stoke demand for cold insulation materials. Rising demand for cryogenic equipment from oil and gas industry – the dominant end use industry – will possibly propel demand for cryogenic insulation materials. Additionally, food storage, LNG storage, chemicals storage, and some amount of cryogenic medical applications are also expected to generate demand in the near future.

Countering the growth in the market is the unstable prices of TDI, benzene, and MDI that are needed to produce polyurethane and polystyrene based insulation materials.

Global Cold Insulation Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Europe is a dominant region that holds maximum share in the global market for cold insulation because of stringent regulations framed by the authorities pertaining to sustainable materials and energy savings guidelines to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. Asia Pacific follows in the second position and is expected to outshine all other regions in terms of growth rate. Growth in the region will be primarily driven by high expenditure on construction in countries, namely India, China, and Japan and regulations in favor of improving energy efficiency of buildings. The market in China is also expected to be boosted by the emergence of domestic manufacturers. North America is another key market bolstered mainly by government efforts to up energy efficiency of public infrastructure. Presence of numerous thermal insulation companies in North America has also helped its growth.

To present a detailed assessment of the competition prevailing in the global cold insulation market, the report profiles important companies such as Evonik Industries, BASF SE, Dongsung Finetec Corporation, Bayer Material Science, the Dow Chemical Company, Fletcher Insulation Group, and Huntsman Corporation.

