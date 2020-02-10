Advanced Wound Care Market Size 2020 by Top Key Players and Application with Trend and Growth by 2027 Forecasts

Major factors that boost the market growth include the change in lifestyle conditions that lead to increased diabetic wounds and pressure ulcers, technological advancements, favorable reimbursement scenario in developed economies, and increase in adoption rate of advanced wound care products. Moreover, there is a positive correlation between aged population and frequent occurrences of severe chronic & surgical wounds. High unmet medical needs and rise in preference for products that enhance therapeutic outcome are anticipated to drive the demand for these products. However, high cost of products and unfavorable reimbursement policies in the emerging countries restrict the market growth.

The therapy devices segment is estimated to lead in 2016 closely followed by exudate management. Therapy devices enhance the healing process with the use of vacuum dressing for acute and chronic wounds; hence, rise in incidences of chronic infections such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers are expected to boost the market growth. Active wound care is estimated to grow at the fastest rate due to its low toxicity and biocompatibility characteristics, which facilitate active wound care products as attractive and effective.

In the end user segment, community centers accounted for a major market share in 2015, and is projected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in adoption rate of high technology solutions and the availability of wide range of AWC products coupled with government reimbursements. Community centers are followed by hospitals with over two-fifths share of the overall market in 2015.

Geographically, North America occupied a major market share in 2015, and is expected to continue this trend. This was attributed to an increase in the diabetic population, presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and adoption of AWC products. However, Asia-Pacific followed by LAMEA are expected to be the fastest growing regions, due to ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the treatment of wounds.

Key findings of the Advanced Wound Care Market: