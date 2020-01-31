Advanced Shopping Technology Market: How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work2018 – 2028

Global Advanced Shopping Technology Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Advanced Shopping Technology industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Advanced Shopping Technology as well as some small players.

Key Trends

Stiff competition from the online marketplace has generated a pressing need for companies to resort to latest technologies such as big data, data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud to become nimble. Other factors, stoking demand for advanced shopping technology is the proliferation of big names – both global and local – in the domain of retail and the increasing spending capacity of people all over the world.

Global Advanced Shopping Technology Market: Market Potential

Multinational and deep-pocketed retailers worldwide are launching various advanced technological products to woo consumers. Take for example Amazon. It has recently launched Amazon Go, which uses computer vision and sensors to register items picked up by consumers in a store. One just needs to scan an app as he/she enters the Amazon Go shop.

As consumers shop, the sensors throughout the store identify the items in the cart. They detect when a product is being taken off the shelf and when it is being put back. It keeps track of them in a virtual cart. While the shopper steps out of the store, Amazon automatically debits the charged amount from the consumers account. The technologies leveraged to facilitate the seamless process are sensor fusion, computer vision, and deep learning.

Wal-Mart, again, is experimenting with 'Virtual Toy Store' displays in public places such as the Toronto subway. Passers-by can purchase any toy by scanning a QR code with their smartphone after checking out the 3D images of current toys on display.

Global Advanced Shopping Technology Market: Regional Outlook

North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are some of the key regions in the global shopping technology market. North America and Europe, being economically advanced regions, have witnessed gigantic progress in the domain of technology. They are also home to some of the most prominent names in the domain of retail. All these have shaped their markets as dominant ones where uptake of advanced shopping technologies among retailers is high. Asia Pacific is a lucrative market that is on course to generating more business in the market in the next couple of years on account the explosive growth in the domain of shopping and bigger local and large international players jumping into the fray.

Global Advanced Shopping Technology Market: Competitive Analysis

Various multinational technology giants and big retail names are operating in the advanced shopping technology market. Some of them are Google, Amazon, Toshiba, Wal-Mart, Procter and Gamble, etc.

