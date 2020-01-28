Advanced Research Report to Uncover Key Factors of Content Services Platform Market 2019-2027 with Top Key Players like Alfresco Software, Box, GRM Information Management, Hyland Software, Laserfiche, M-Files

Content services platforms (CSPs) is cloud-based SaaS software platforms that provide content-focused services, repositories, APIs, solutions and business processing tools to support digital business and transformation. It enables users to create, share, collaborate on and store text, audio and video content. Typical CSP use cases include document management, back-office processes, business process applications, records management and team productivity. A CSP has its own repository.

Market Dynamics

The content services platform market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increased automation and agility, need for delivering enhanced customer experience and increased cost savings and return on investment are some of the major growth factors for the content services market. However, the data privacy and security concerns is impacting negatively the growth of content services platform market in the current market scenario.

Top Key Players: Alfresco Software, Inc., Box, GRM Information Management, Hyland Software, Inc., Laserfiche, M-Files Inc., Micro Focus, Microsoft, Nuxeo, Open Text Corporation.

Market Scope

The “Global content services platform market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global content services platform market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the content services platform market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, organization size and by vertical. The global content services platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading content services platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the content services platform market.

Market Segmentation

The global content services platform market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size and by vertical. Based on component type the market is segmented as solutions and services. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as on premises and cloud. Based on organization size the market is segmented as small and medium-sized enterprises and large Enterprises. On the basis of vertical type the market is segmented as banking, financial services and insurance, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, IT and telecom, education, manufacturing, legal and Transportation and Logistics

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global content services platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The content services platform market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

