Advanced Gear Shifter Market to raise its Demand by 2024| Says by Top key Players

The Global Advanced Gear Shifter System market is estimated to reach USD 17.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.9%. Increase use of X-By-Wire technology, ease and comfort while driving and advantage of accurate and quick responding gear actuation is expected to drive the advanced gear shifter system market during the forecast period. However, reliability and complexity issues are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. High demand for automatic & hybrid transmission in developing countries, and growth in haptics shifter in future vehicles is expected to become an opportunity for advanced gear shifter system market.

Advanced gear shifter system is a type of electronic controlled system, which is responsible for engagement and disengagement of gear. The advanced gear shifter system identifies when the driver is changing the gear and an electric system operates the clutch and a solenoid actuator in order to operate gear engagement, disengagement, and shifting. Some key players in advanced gear shifter system are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Stoneridge, Inc., Fujikiko Co.,Ltd., Ficosa Internacional SA, and Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG among others.

Global Advanced Gear Shifter System Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global UAV market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of on type, the advanced gear shifter system market can be segmented into Automatic Shifterand Shift-By-Wire (SBW). On the basis of components, the advanced gear shifter system market includes CAN module, Electronic Control Unit (ECU)and Solenoid Actuators. On the basis of vehicle typen the advanced gear shifter system market can be segmented in includes Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicle. On the basis of regional type, the advanced gear shifter system market can be segmented in to covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World,with individual country-level analysis.

Global Advanced Gear Shifter System Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Advanced Gear Shifter Market by Type

Automatic Shifter

Shift-By-Wire (SBW)

Advanced Gear Shifter Market, by Components

CAN module

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Solenoid Actuators

Advanced Gear Shifter Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle Light Duty Vehicle Heavy Duty Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Advanced Gear Shifter Market by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Rest of the World Iran Brazil Argentina South Africa Others



