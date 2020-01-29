Advanced Composites Market Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2025 | Ozone Market Reports

Advanced Composites Market
The global Advanced Composites market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Advanced Composites by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Polyester Resin
Vinyl Ester Resin
Epoxy Resin
Polyurethane Resin
Phenolic
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
TORAY INDUSTRIES
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
TEIJIN LIMITED
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
SGL GROUP
KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE BV.
HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL
SOLVAY
HEXCEL CORPORATION
HEXION
E. I. DU PONT NEMOURS & CO.
OWENS CORNING
BASF SE
GURIT
AGY
DOWAKSA
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
ADVANCED COMPOSITES
RENEGADE MATERIALS CORPORATION
KINECO-KAMAN
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
GAFFCO BALLISTICS
NIPPON GRAPHITE FIBER
PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES
QUANTUM COMPOSITES
HYOSUNG
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Aerospace
Wind Power
Transportation
Sporting Goods
Ship
Civilian
Electrical And Electronic
Medical
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
