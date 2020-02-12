Advanced Ceramics Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2017 -2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Advanced Ceramics Market is accounted for $56.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $149.03 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Increase in the electronics industry, growing demand in the healthcare sector and rise in use as an alternative to metals and plastics are some of the factors influencing the market growth. Moreover, growing use in photovoltaic modules will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, the high capital cost may hinder the growth of the market.

By Application, Bioceramics segment registered steady share during the forecast period. Bioceramics are specially developed for use as medical and dental implants. They are utilized in conjunction with more biological therapies. By geography, Asia Pacific provides potential growth opportunities owing to increased application in the automotive and electronics industries, particularly in China and India.

Some of the key players in the Advanced Ceramics Market include 3M (Ceradyne, Inc.), Applied Ceramics Inc., Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc., Ceramtec, COI Ceramics Inc., Coorstek Inc., H.C. Starck GmbH, International Ceramic Engineering (ICE), Kyocera Corporation, Materion Corporation, McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials PLC,Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, Rauschert GmbH, Saint-Gobain Advanced Ceramics LLC, Vesuvius PLC and Small Precision Tools Inc.

Classes Covered:

• Multilayer Ceramics

• Monolithic Ceramics

• Ceramic Matrix Composites

• Ceramic Coatings

• Advanced Coatings

• Other Classes

Production Processes Covered:

• Forming

• Firing

• Grinding and Bonding

Materials Covered:

• Zirconia Ceramics

• Titanate Ceramics

• Silicon Carbide

• Ferrite ceramics

• Alumina Ceramics

• Other Materials

End Users Covered:

• Transportation

• Machinery

• Automotive

• Electrical & Electronics

• Defense & Security

• Chemical

• Environmental

• Medical

• Other End Users

Applications Covered:

• Wear parts

• Filters

• Engine parts

• Electronic Devices

• Electrical Equipment

• Catalyst Supports

• Bioceramics

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

