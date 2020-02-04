Adult Education Market elevated at Boosted CAGR due plentiful size by 2024| Industry Participant: Temple University Japan, Hitotsubashi ICS, Waseda-Nanyang Double MBA programme

The Global Adult Education Market report exactly describes about demands, opportunities, trends and future strategies by top leading players. Also Global Adult Education Market report analyses the potential of Adult Education Market in current and future Prospects in-detailed survey from various viewpoints.

Global Adult Education Market Synopsis:

This Global Adult Education Market report contains a complete product overview and its scope in the Adult Education Market to define the key terms and provide the clients a holistic idea of the Adult Education Market and its tendency. It comprehensively evaluates the Global Adult Education Market with different perspectives for the purpose of providing a detailed, informative, and accurate analysis of regional growth, competition, market segmentation, and other important aspects forecast to 2024.

Adult education, particular from youngster education, is a training in which adults take part in systematic and sustained self-educating activities so as to increase new forms of knowledge, skills, attitudes, or values. It can mean any type of learning adults engage in beyond traditional schooling, encompassing basic literacy to personal fulfilment as a lifelong learner. Specifically, adult education reflects a specific philosophy about learning and teaching based on the assumption that adults can and want to learn, that they are able and willing to take responsibility for that learning, and that the learning itself should respond to their needs.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Adult Education Market are given below:

1) Product Type Segmentation:

Offline Teaching

Online Teaching

2) Industry Segmentation:

Formal Structured Learning: Formal Structured learning that typically engage in an education or training institution, usually with a set curriculum and carries credentials

Non-formal Learning: Non-formal learning that is organized by educational institutions but non credential. Non-formal learning opportunities may be given in the workplace and through the activities of civil society organizations and groups.

Other

3) Region Segmentation:

On the basis of Regional analysis, North America and Europe holds major share in global Adult Education market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to record higher growth rate in Adult Education Market during the forecast year.

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Top Leading player in Global Adult Education Market:

University of Alaska Fairbanks in Fairbanks AK, University of Illinois at Springfield in Springfield IL, Troy University in Troy AL, University of Maryland University College in Adelphi MD,University of MissouriSt. Louis in St. Louis MO, Granite State College in Concord NH, Peirce College in Philadelphia PA, Northeastern State University in Tahlequah OK, University of Texas at Arlington in Arlington TX, Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls OR, Temple University Japan, Hitotsubashi ICS, Waseda-Nanyang Double MBA programme

Industry news:

University of Alaska Fairbanks in Fairbanks AK (January 29, 2020)

GeoFORCE seeks applicants for geology academy

GeoFORCE is seeking applications from rural and minority high schoolers in Alaska who want to study science across the nation during the coming four summers.

The free program is open to all eighth– and ninth-grade students from the North Slope Borough, Northwest Arctic Borough, Yukon-Koyukuk, Yukon Flats, Nenana City and Alaska Gateway school districts, and the Galena Interior Learning Academy.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks College of Natural Science and Mathematics administers the program.

Each summer, the same group of GeoFORCE students will reunite to attend a two-week academy in a different region of the U.S. Over four years, students will practice field geology at destinations such as Dinosaur National Monument and Denali, Grand Canyon, Crater Lake and Yellowstone national parks.

“You learn so much about the natural history of the places and learn hands-on instead of in textbooks, which made it so much more fun,” said Esther Barger, a 2019 GeoFORCE graduate from Noatak and undergraduate geoscience student at UAF.

GeoFORCE is designed to spark high school students’ interest in the geosciences and maintain that interest into college. The goal is to increase the number and diversity of students pursuing not only geology but also other science, technology, engineering and math fields.

“We want to inspire and empower the next generation of Alaska scientists,” said GeoFORCE program coordinator Brian Reggiani. “And then we help support them as they transition to college or the next step after high school.”

The expeditions introduce the students to new environments and provide college-level learning opportunities and potential career paths.

The program is entirely funded through donations, with many sponsors representing Alaska industries that rely on the state’s natural resources.

One goal of the program is to diversify Alaska’s technical workforce. The GeoFORCE program seeks to help students to be ideally matched to meet that demand. Administrators have been encouraged by the program’s high success rate.

Significant points in table of contents of Global Adult Education Market Report 2020:

1 Adult Education Product Definition

2 Global Adult Education Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

3 Manufacturers Adult Education Business Introduction

4 Global Adult Education Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Adult Education Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Adult Education Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Adult Education Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Adult Education Market Forecasts 2020-2024

9 Adult Education Segmentation Product Type

10 Adult Education Segmentation Industry

11 Adult Education Cost of Production Analysis

12 Conclusions

