Adipose Derived Stem Cell Therapy Market – Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends & Forecast up to 2019 – 2024

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global adipose derived stem cell therapy market was highly fragmented in 2019. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

AlloCure, Inc.

Antria, Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Cellleris SA

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.

Tissue Genesis, Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, LLC

Intrexon, Inc.

Mesoblast Ltd.

Adipose Derived Stem Cell Therapy Market: Research Scope

Adipose Derived Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Cell Type

Autologous Stem Cells

Allogeneic Stem Cells

Adipose Derived Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Product

Cell Line

Culture Media Media Sera Reagent



Adipose Derived Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Disease Indication

Cancer

Obesity

Wounds & Injuries

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

Adipose Derived Stem Cell Therapy Market, by End-user

Hospitals & Trauma Centers

Cell banks & Tissue Banks

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Others

Adipose Derived Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



